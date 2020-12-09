University of Iowa hospitals may give first COVID-19 vaccines next week

UIHC leaders don’t yet know exactly how many doses the campus will get in its first shipment — although Gunasekaran estimates about 1,000.

“We are going to finalize the numbers probably over the next couple of days with (the Iowa Department of Public Health),” he said. “Right now, we’re being told we will only be told one week at a time how many doses that we’re getting.”

Gunasekaran said logistics around administering this specific vaccine are seemingly endless — considering it must be stored at ultracold temperatures requiring specialized freezers, which UIHC ordered months ago to be ready.

“You have to figure out how to get everyone into a central location, and how we dose it is very different,” Gunasekaran said. “Once you thaw it and start using it, you have very little time — just a few hours if you will — to get all of that vial used. So when we’re looking at the logistics, there’s been a lot of planning that has gone into this.”

Should doses become more available, he said, UIHC storage space shouldn’t be a problem.

“We could store a lot,” he said. “We could store more than 50,000 doses easily.”