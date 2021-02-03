University presidents report falling enrollment as they ask Iowa lawmakers for more state support

UNI also tied together legislative appropriations with tuition rates — noting it would like to keep rates frozen but needs state support to do that.

TENURE-BILL OPPOSED

The university chiefs voiced strong opposition to a legislative proposal to bar their campuses from offering professors tenure — an academic appointment giving faculty a higher level of job security that’s meant to encourage “the free exchange of ideas and inquiry.”

ISU President Wendy Wintersteen said she competes daily with top-tier universities offering faculty tenure.

“Why would they come here when they can go to Purdue, Wisconsin or Illinois?” she said. “I just won’t be able to compete in the market. And it won’t be just the recruitment of the very best faculty for research, teaching and extension. But I will lose faculty. They will see it as an embarrassment that they are now at an institution where tenure is prohibited.

“This will hurt us terribly.”

Harreld said UI faculty already are underpaid relative to their peers, and the loss of tenure likely will be the final straw.