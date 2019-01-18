Update: Missing Melcher, Iowa, teenager Liberty “Libby” Boley has been found. Through cooperation between law enforcement authorities in Iowa and Texas, Libby was found unharmed this morning in south Texas. Iowa law enforcement, including the Division of Criminal Investigation, Melcher-Dallas Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marion County Attorney’s Office, continue the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Libby’s disappearance.
Earlier report: Authorities are looking for an Iowa teenager who has been missing since Monday.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Melcher-Dallas Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marion County Attorney’s Office with the investigation.
On Monday, 14-year old Liberty Boley was reported missing to the Melcher-Dallas Police Department. Liberty, a freshman at Melcher-Dallas High School, has not been seen since.
She is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches with light brown hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses.
Liberty was last seen at Melcher-Dallas High School at about 2:30 p.m., wearing a black and white t-shirt, purple sweatshirt, black leggings, and brown Ugg boots. Liberty has medical conditions that require regimented medication and she may be without those medications.
Liberty is considered endangered and the public’s assistance is requested in finding her.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Liberty Boley is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.