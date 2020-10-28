Using goats to lure young people to vote? Not a baa-d idea, Iowa organizers say

It’s not that younger voters don’t care about who’s representing them, said McCutchan. It’s the other way around.

“Most people want to see change — they have priorities they want to see reflected in government — but people feel government doesn’t care about them,” she said.

The coronavirus pandemic has made NextGen’s job, which used to involve a lot of door-knocking, a bit more difficult. But organizers like McCutchan are working the phones and running voter how-to livestreams, as well as reaching people on social media.

And their efforts, along with other youth voter turnout efforts, have been working.

NextGen Iowa press secretary Murphy Burke said on Tuesday more than 104,375 Iowa voters 18-34 had returned absentee ballots or voted early in-person ballots, a total of 17% of that age group registered.

By this time in 2018, prior to the midterm election, only 11% of voters had done so, Burke said, and with a total of 18% of young voters casting ballots in 2016, 2020 was likely to break that record.

“All of the requests are evidence that a lot of people want to vote in this election; they want to express that they’re unhappy,” Burke said. “It shows that people are taking it seriously.”