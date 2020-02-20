Utilities, solar advocates reach accord on rate, usage legislation

Sometimes “game-changing” legislation brings opposing parties together, Carlson said.

SF 583 as amended provides “certainly to the utility companies and the companies that are involved in solar and solar sales and solar installation, and it provides certainty to the consumer,” he said. “Those are the partners that we need to all have together on this issue.”

MidAmerican Energy was “proud to be part of conversations over the past several months to find a compromise that meets the common goals of all stakeholder groups,” a spokeswoman said.

The compromise supports all forms of renewable energy while fairly valuing the customer-owned solar energy and keeping rates affordable.

“This updated energy policy that all stakeholders are rallying around will create long-term certainty for all customers and set the stage for the development of even more renewable energy in Iowa,” the company said in a statement.

MidAmerican Energy pushed for SF 583, arguing that solar customers shift costs to other ratepayers. Private solar generators avoid some of the $328-a-year cost to access the electrical grid that the average non-solar customer pays, the company said. The renewable energy lobby countered, saying residential solar benefits the electrical grid.