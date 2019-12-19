Waterloo man fights to retain his emotional support coyote

He began leaving food and water out for the lone pup, who would peek out at him. The young coyote eventually started coming closer, and one day laid down the concrete pad of Stokes’ gazebo.

Before long, Drifter was curling up in Stokes’ lap for naps and meeting Stokes at the gate when he returned home, he said.

“He was an orphaned pup looking for a pack. I became his pack,” Stokes said. He told his neighbors Drifter was a little German shepherd.

At the time, Stokes was suffering from a bone infection in his foot and was in danger of losing the appendage. He was out of work for weeks, and said Drifter gave him a reason to keep going.

“I had to take care of myself. There was nobody else there to care for him. He saved my life. And I saved his life too,” Stokes said.

Then in October, Drifter got out and started roaming the neighborhood. A neighbor corralled him and called animal control officials, who identified him as a coyote. An Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer was notified, and Drifter was placed with the rehab outfit.

Stokes said he is worried the rehab organization will eventually release Drifter into the wild, a situation that could put the young coyote in peril if he approaches a house looking to be fed.