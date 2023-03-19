State government reorganization

The executive branch of Iowa state government, including its myriad departments and agencies, is headed for a massive reorganization now that legislation has been approved by Republicans in the Iowa Legislature. Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to streamline state government passed the Iowa House on Wednesday, having previously passed the Senate.

Reynolds’ proposal, which was informed by a Virginia-based consulting firm, would reduce the number of state agencies that report directly to the governor from 37 to 16, and would give the governor more leeway in setting salaries for top government positions, among myriad other provisions in a nearly 1,600-page bill.

Regents to review diversity, equity and inclusion programs

All diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Iowa’s public universities will undergo a “comprehensive” review, and no new DEI programs will be allowed to start during the review, the Iowa Board of Regents announced Tuesday. The announcement came as Republican state lawmakers are proposing legislation that would prohibit Iowa’s public universities from funding workers for DEI programs.

State income tax reductions

Current state income tax reductions would be sped up, and the tax eventually would be phased out entirely under legislation advanced by Iowa Senate Republicans. The bill would make those gradual reductions happen faster, reduce the state income tax rate to 2.55 percent by 2028, and create a mechanism to eventually phase out the state income tax altogether.

Trump makes first Iowa trip of 2023

Former President Donald Trump touted trade policies that he argues have been a boon for America’s farmers and attacked Democratic President Joe Biden for a “non-stop war on American agriculture” in a speech Monday at the Adler Theatre in Davenport. It was Trump’s first trip to Iowa since declaring his candidacy for president late last year.

In what was billed as an education policy speech, Trump spoke much about trade policies and agriculture. He also spoke about immigration policy, the teaching of divisive concepts in schools, banning transgender girls from competing in girls sports, and breaking up the U.S. Department of Education.

DeSantis speaks in Iowa as potential candidate

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made his first trip to Iowa as a potential 2024 Republican candidate for president, holding events last Friday in Des Moines and Davenport. DeSantis touted his legislative achievements in Florida, which largely mirror those passed by Republicans in the Iowa Legislature.

State revenue down slightly from previous year

Iowa’s estimated revenue for the current budget year improved slightly from December, but still is expected to be below last year as 2022 tax cuts take effect, according to the state’s Revenue Estimating Conference. And in fiscal 2024, which begins July 1, revenues are expected to be about 1% below 2023.

THEY SAID ...

“If they keep behaving like that, I believe Majority Leader Windschitl is going to have a place for his foot moving forward.”

— Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, jokingly intervening after pun-filled debate about podiatry

“Shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine settled. It will take 24 hours, if it's not done before then.”

— Former President Donald Trump during a campaign event in Davenport

ODDS AND ENDS

BIRTH CONTROL ACCESS: Birth control pills, contraceptive patches and vaginal rings would be available to Iowans from a pharmacist without a prescription under legislation approved Wednesday by the Iowa Senate — including by Republican lawmakers who had previously rejected the proposal.

MICROCHIPS: Collins Aerospace is pursuing a $22 million expansion of its northeast Cedar Rapids campus to begin the production of microchips. The Cedar Rapids City Council on Tuesday awarded $1.05 million in financial incentives to support the project for Collins, a division of Raytheon Technologies, to renovate an existing building on its campus.

WATER COOLER

FERRELL SPOTTED IN IOWA: Actor and comedian Will Ferrell made a surprise stop at the Deadwood Tavern in downtown Iowa City and visited City High’s Gender Sexuality Alliance Club last week as part of a cross-country road trip documentary with City High Alum, close friend and Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live senior writer Harper Steele — who recently transitioned from male to female.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CAPITAL: Three NCAA women’s basketball teams from Iowa — the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and Drake University — won their respective conference tournament championships. The Big Ten champion Hawkeyes, Big 12 champion Cyclones, and Missouri Valley Conference champion Bulldogs all earned spots in the NCAA tournament field.