Which COVID-19 adaptations by Iowa businesses are here to stay?

“There’s a lot of things that we can be creative and work on at home,” Roth said. “We’ll have Mom and Dad put down like a tape line on the floor, and that’ll be our balance beam. ... And you’d be surprised how many kids have tumbling mats at home.”

Business adaptations that could become part of the new normal stretch well beyond consumer-facing industries.

Durham sees a more flexible workweek and remote working as being here to stay.

“We all learned that we can be more accommodating because they have lives with kids and other things as well,” Durham said.

IEDA and IFA are working on a policy for remote work among their own employees, Durham said, that includes standards such as minimum internet speeds and privacy rules.

“In COVID, we were all forced into (remote working),” Durham said. “Now we’re going to be a little more deliberate about it.”

These adaptations alone are often not perfect solutions, though. Sylvan said even with the flurry of Surprise Me! bags, overall business is down about half.

“I’m not going to lie,” Sylvan said. “It would be really nice to have people back.” Finances aside, customers miss the cats at The Haunted Bookshop, Sylvan said.