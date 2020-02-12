Woman accused of racist attacks ruled incompetent for trial

DES MOINES — A woman accused of hate crimes in the Des Moines area, including intentionally running over a girl she thought was Mexican, has been ruled incompetent for trial.

Nicole Poole, 42, is charged with assault in violation of individual rights for an incident at a convenience store and with attempted murder. Police have said she intentionally ran over two children with her SUV. Both survived.

On Dec. 30, a judge ordered an evaluation for Poole after her attorney reported that he'd only just met Poole but that he thought she was incompetent to stand trial. The prosecutors didn't fight the defense request for a psychiatric evaluation.

After hearing hearing evidence and arguments, the judge ruled Tuesday "by a preponderance of the evidence, that the defendant is suffering from a mental disorder which prevents her from appreciating the charges, understanding the proceedings or assisting effectively in her own defense."

The judge suspended case proceedings and ordered state treatment for Poole to restore her to competency. An April 21 hearing is scheduled to reconsider the matter. Court documents indicate Poole also goes by the name Nicole Franklin.