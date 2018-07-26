CLEAR LAKE — Dean Genth and Randy Black were driving Wednesday when they received a call from Michael Avenatti.
The reason Avenatti called? To express interest in speaking at the Democratic Wing Ding, one of the largest annual Democratic political events in Iowa.
"We both let out a scream of joy when he said he was planning to fly in from California," said Genth, vice chairman of the Cerro Gordo County Democratic Central Committee.
Avenatti, a prominent California-based attorney who is representing porn star Stormy Daniels in a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, will be one of four speakers at this year's event Aug. 10 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
He tweeted Thursday he was looking forward to participating in the event, and was thankful to be included as a speaker.
Avenatti has not formally declared a presidential bid for 2020. He tweeted earlier this month he will run for president if Trump seeks reelection and if "there is no other candidate in the race that has a REAL chance at beating him."
Randy Black, chair of the Wing Ding Committee, said a fifth speaker may be added, but declined to name the speaker.
He noted former President Barack Obama, along with presidential candidates Martin O'Malley, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, have spoken at the event in past years. The Wing Ding is in its 15th year.
Black doesn't personally know Avenatti, but he's grateful he reached out with interest in speaking. The lawyer called Black on Thursday morning to talk about the event.
Avenatti is "very interested" in coming to the Wing Ding, Black said.
"Everybody's been asking, why Avenatti?" Black later added. "Because right now, he’s like a gallon of milk in everyone’s refrigerator … right now, who do you see on TV? Michael Avenatti?"
Black also noted State Rep. Sharon Steckman will receive this year's Beacon Award, which is given annually to recognize a politician "who best exemplifies the ideals of the Democratic Party," according to the Wing Ding website.
"She reaches across the aisle to Republicans and Democrats," Black said about Steckman receiving the award. "She’s a negotiator, she’s an educator to begin, with and she wants to do the best with education and the well-being of the state."
Other speakers include presidential candidates John Delaney and Andrew Yang, and U.S. Congressional Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio.
Ticket information is available at www.iowawingding.com. The Wing Ding is a fundraiser that directly benefits participating county parties.