Most of Iowa GOP agenda clears first legislative hurdle

Senate Republicans held a subcommittee meeting Thursday on a measure seeking to have the Iowa Department of Public Health report abortions performed in the state on a similar “real time” basis as COVID-19 data, but chairman Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, pulled Senate File 508 from the Senate State Government Committee’s agenda. A proposal to establish a program promoting alternatives to abortion also failed to advance on a day when non-money and non-tax policy bills were required to win approval in a standing committee of the House or the Senate to remain eligible for consideration.

Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said his first session as Democratic caucus leader has been “very frustrating” to watch as a number of ideas failed to even get assigned to subcommittee. House Democratic Leader Todd Prichard of Charles City lamented that a “really mean” Republican agenda was putting an unwelcoming face on Iowa.

“We think that the agenda is taking the state in the wrong direction,” he told reporters.

Committees on both sides of the rotunda advanced bills Thursday intended to send a message to “big-tech” corporations like Facebook, Google and Microsoft — that they would face sanctions if they censor or silence conservative voices on social media.