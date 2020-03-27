New efforts announced to enhance SNAP benefits, help homeless find shelter

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker announced new measures benefiting the homeless and people on supplemental nutrition programs Friday and continued to pressure the federal government for further, centralized action in response to COVID-19.
At the same daily briefing in Chicago, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced 488 new confirmed cases of the virus and eight more related deaths in Illinois.
There are now 3,026 confirmed cases and 34 deaths tied to the virus in the state, while approximately 86% of fatalities have been in people over 60 years of age. Experts have repeatedly warned that a lack of testing means the actual total is probably much higher, as only 21,542 tests have been conducted in the state.
Pritzker said at the briefing, “There's a limit to the number of tests we can do,” although the number of those tested is increasing into the thousands daily.
“So we're increasing the tests, but not enough. ... There's a vast majority more people out there who have COVID-19 than we are currently testing,” Pritzker said. “And in many places, many hospitals are simply assuming that if you have a deep respiratory, cough, trouble breathing and a fever, that without even testing, they're often now just assuming you are COVID-positive because they don't have a test to offer to everybody.”
Pritzker continued to urge President Donald Trump to employ the Defense Production Act to force U.S. companies to manufacture needed medical supplies such as ventilators.
“It will prioritize Americans over foreign countries and allow states on the front lines to access the equipment we so badly need,” Pritzker said. “He needed … to activate the Defense Production Act weeks ago or even yesterday, but it still will make a massive difference in our national health care system if he simply moves quickly.”
Trump issued a statement Friday afternoon saying he would do so to require General Motors to “accept, perform, and prioritize federal contracts for ventilators,” and Pritzker said it was good news.
“So I'm so pleased to hear that there's some movement, but that's only GM. That's terrific. But we need more, we need much more,” Pritzker said.
Pritzker said he had a team working to procure medical equipment at the state level, and another shipment of N95 masks was recently received.
The governor also called on all licensed health care professionals in the state to sign up for a new emergency alert system at illinoishelps.net.
The governor announced the expansion of SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, benefits. According to the governor’s office, a combination of federal law and the state’s requests for special waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will mean $80 million more in federal money for SNAP benefits to Illinoisans. SNAP applicants were encouraged to sign up online by visiting DHS.illinois.gov/helpishere.
The governor’s office also announced $6 million in new funding to support the 19 Continuums of Care for homeless persons across the state, along with $2 million to support housing and other services for people experiencing homelessness.
Child care providers licensed to operate during the pandemic will be provided with stipends to address added costs, according to the governor’s office. Licensed homes will receive $750, while centers with one to two classrooms will receive $2,000 and centers with three or more classrooms open will receive $3,000. More information on child care providers is available at https://emergencycare.inccrra.org/ or by calling the state’s toll free number at 888-228-1146.
Pritzker also issued another executive order Friday suspending testing requirements and giving the state superintendent of schools authority to address the minimum number of school days as well as the definition of remote learning days among other education-related measures.
