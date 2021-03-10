Only 2 ‘no’ votes as Iowa House approves 12 bills in speedy debate

HF 773, which directs the Department of Human Services to conduct an inventory of mental health services. It’s needed for the state to apply for a Medicaid waiver that would allow federal financial participation for services to treat serious mental illness and emotional disturbances for short-term stays for acute care in mental health institutions, said Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester.

The inventory will provide DHS with information helpful for setting expectations in regard to changes in service delivery and costs in case a waiver is pursued, he said. It also will help inform the state’s mental health regions and state commissions about current resources and identify opportunities to better serve Iowans.

HF 653, which would allow public agencies to enter into joint financial arrangements for the operation of telecommunications systems, similar to what Iowa law allows for public services such as water and wastewater treatment, natural gas and electric power facilities. It would allow local governments and their agencies to acquire, construct, own, operate and extend telecommunications services.