Pritzker adds outdoor restaurant seating to next reopening phase

SPRINGFIELD — As the entire state remains on pace to enter the next phase of reopening in just nine days, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced a major addition to the allowed activities under the phase: outdoor dining at restaurants.

Pritzker on Wednesday said restaurants would be able to open outdoor seating to customers when the businesses’ region moves into Phase Three of the Restore Illinois reopening plan, which all four regions are on pace to do May 29.

“With the right restrictions, tables 6 feet apart and away from the sidewalks, masks and distancing measures for staff and other precautions, the experts believe that these services can open at a risk comparable to other outdoor activities,” Pritzker said during his daily COVID-19 briefing in his office at the Capitol, the first time he’s held a briefing in Springfield since March 16.

Pritzker said that no specific restaurant or legal action forced the addition of outdoor seating to the Phase Three plan. Instead, he said that he has been continuously listening to health experts and industry leaders.

Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said at Wednesday’s briefing that outdoor seating would not be a solution for every restaurant, but it would be “a benefit to many at a time when every dollar counts.”