Progressives cite Ernst's votes on judges, question her commitment to health care

Progressives groups are attacking Sen. Joni Ernst, accusing her “repeatedly lying” about her support for health care, especially protecting people with preexisting conditions.

Ben Jealous, president of People for the American Way, contrasted Ernst’s stated position of support for protecting health care to her votes for President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees who have and will continue to rule on cases aiming to undermine the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

“She has repeatedly rubber-stamped judges put up by Donald Trump who are there for the express purpose of destroying the ACA,” Jealous said on a call Wednesday. “She has repeatedly voted for these judges knowing full well that they will do, frankly, as they have promised to do, which is to destroy access to health care for millions of people in our country.”

As recently as Monday, Ernst voiced her support for ensuring “that everyone has access to health care and health insurance.”

During a candidate forum with the Greater Des Moines Partnership, a community and economic development group, Ernst said the federal government has a role. She favors a federal “backstop” for those who need additional assistance with health insurance.