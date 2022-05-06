State honors Iowa troopers killed in line of duty

DES MOINES — Ever a somber event, Friday’s annual Iowa Peace Officer Memorial ceremony carried an even heavier weight as the state honored two troopers who lost their lives on duty in 2021.

Both from the Iowa Highway Patrol’s District 10 post in Oelwein, Trooper Ted Benda of rural Decorah and Sgt. Jim K. Smith of Independence were honored during the ceremony by remarks from Gov. Kim Reynolds and state public safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens.

Benda’s and Smith’s family members attended the ceremony, which was conducted at the Iowa Peace Officers Memorial in Des Moines, in the shadow of the state Capitol.

“We're grateful for those willing to put their lives on the line to preserve our quality of life. And we grieve when any one of them is lost in the line of duty,” Reynolds said. “Today by etching the names of these men in granite, we honor them and their families. Jim Smith and Ted Benda are a testament to the fact that behind every badge is a brave and generous heart, one toughened in the trenches yet softened by compassion.

“Our two honorees gave their lives in one of the noblest causes there is, one defined by an unrelenting determination to put others above self.”

Smith, 51, died April 9, 2021, after being shot by a suspect who had been accused of assaulting and disarming another law enforcement officer during a traffic stop near Grundy Center.

Benda, 37, died Oct. 20, 2021, as the result of injuries he suffered when his car crashed after he swerved to avoid a deer while responding to a call for assistance from Clayton County in apprehending a suspect.

“Our hearts remain heavy from the unspeakable loss of these brave men. But make no mistake: our resolve is steadfast,” Bayens said.

Smith had served with the Iowa State Patrol for 27 years. He is survived by a wife and two children. Benda had worked for the Iowa State Patrol for 15 years. He is survived by a wife and four children.

“Iowa will remember their service and sacrifice with enduring gratitude,” Reynolds said.

The names of Benda and Smith were carved into the memorial,

The ceremony included the playing of “Amazing Grace” and “Taps,” and a 21-gun salute.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0