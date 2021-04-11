This Week in Iowa

THE WATER COOLER

Camping fees: Campers looking to overnight in Iowa’s state parks this year will pay more do so. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has raised camping fees at the state’s parks this year for the first time in more than 20 years.

Alcohol delivery: The Iowa House advanced legislation that would allow for third-party companies, such as Uber or DoorDash, to deliver alcohol products.

Sports betting: Since sports gambling in Iowa became legal in August 2019, bets placed on professional, college and fantasy sports activities have topped the $1 billion plateau.

IN THE NEWS

Former Illinois Congressman, Iowa candidate dies

Bobby Schilling, who represented northwest Illinois in the U.S. House and later ran for Congress in eastern Iowa, died from cancer. The Republican represented northwest Illinois’ 17th District in Congress from 2011 to 2013 before losing his re-election bid to Democrat Cheri Bustos in 2012 and a rematch with Bustos in 2014. Schilling moved to Iowa in 2017 and ran for Congress in 2020 in eastern Iowa’s 2nd District, losing in the GOP primary to eventual U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks.