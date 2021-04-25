This Week in Iowa

THE WATER COOLER

Vaccination assistance: Gov. Kim Reynolds announced all Iowans eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can now use 211 to receive assistance with making a vaccination appointment. Iowans can simply dial 211, and a navigator will help the individual make an appointment.

Bond savings: State Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald said he has refinanced Iowa’s tobacco settlement bonds, resulting in more than $167 million in savings over the life of the bonds thanks to lower interest rates.

IN THE NEWS

Vaccine hesitancy growing in Iowa

The number of Iowa counties that did not need their entire allotment of COVID-19 vaccines more than doubled over the past week and now includes nearly half of the state. Forty-three of Iowa’s 99 counties rejected some or all new vaccine shipments from the state because they have not yet used previous allotments, state public health officials said. That’s up from 20 counties just one week prior. Most of those 43 counties are clustered in the state’s northwestern region, state public health officials said.