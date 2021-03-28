This Week in Iowa

“These barriers are real, and we have to face these realities. These barriers are as thick as any wall you can imagine because of the historical data that exists in minority communities relative to experiences with our systems.”

--- Jonathan Whitfield, a pastor at Corinthian Baptist Church in Des Moines, on the hesitancy some minorities feel about getting the COVID-19 vaccine

“I don’t want to see a whole bunch of untrained people out there doing their own thing just because they feel like doing it.”

--- Iowa Rep. Jarad Klein, R-Keota, on a bill that would criminalize placing cameras or surveillance devices on someone else’s property

ODDS AND ENDS

Iowa’s stimulus share: Iowa governments are in line for more than $4.4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money under a nationwide $1.9 trillion package, according to a preliminary analysis issued by the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.

Waiting for maps: A top statehouse Republican has suggested the state sue the U.S. Census Bureau to get data needed to complete legislative redistricting that the federal agency says won’t be available until late September.