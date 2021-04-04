This Week in Iowa

Democrats’ director: The Iowa Democratic Party named Erin Davison-Rippey its executive director. Davison-Rippey previously worked as state executive director and director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa.

Reynolds rating: In what it called a “very early look” at 2022 gubernatorial races, fivethirtyeight.com rated Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ reelection “very likely.” No Democrat has officially declared.

COVID case: A new COVID-19 case at the Iowa Capitol was reported, the seventh case confirmed during the legislative session. The unidentified person was associated with the Senate.

IN THE NEWS

Remains those of missing girl

Human remains found in or near a small pond just north of DeWitt were confirmed to be those of Breasia Terrell, a 10-year-old Davenport girl who had been missing since July. Davenport police declined to offer any details about the ongoing investigation, but made it clear Terrell’s death is being investigated as a homicide. The lone person of interest in Terrell’s disappearance, Henry Earl Dinkins, is being held in the Clinton County jail on unrelated charges of violating the sex-offender registry. Dinkins, 48, has not been charged with any crime related to Terrell’s disappearance.