Thomson prison designated initial quarantine site for new federal inmates

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has designated the federal prison in Thomson, Ill., as one of a number of quarantine sites for new federal inmates as they are vetted for the coronavirus.

Thomson was initially built as an Illinois Department of Corrections prison but was sold to the federal government in 2012.

Thomson and other sites around the U.S. will be used to house newly convicted people who are beginning their sentences, the bureau said Wednesday in a written response to a query about the program. The new inmates will be held for 14 days and observed for symptoms of COVID-19 before being sent to the prisons at which they are to serve their sentences.

Normally these new inmates and people who are being held pending trial are kept in specific detention facilities, but those locations do not have the housing capacity for longer stays, the bureau said. The quarantine locations are meant to take pressure off the detention facilities.

The bureau said that as part of its COVID-19 response it had limited movement for existing inmates, but must by law accept new inmates and hold people remanded to its custody who are awaiting trial in a federal case.