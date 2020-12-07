Trump awards Gable Presidential Medal of Freedom

In a short speech before having the medal wrapped around his neck by Trump, Gable thanked his wife and family, the University of Iowa as well as President Trump and his family saying in summary the president and his family wrestle with adversity every single day.

"My immediate 23 who are all right here, led wife Kathy, of 46 years. They are witnesses historic moment of someone quite ordinary, mostly, going to the highest level as an athlete and then helping others do the same through the professional level of coaching, "Gable said. "For those who couldn’t be here because of limitations or those who have passed, my mother, Kate, my dad, Mack and my sister, Diane. I know they are here and all proud.

"I thank you very much for giving this kid here the opportunity to reach this level; the highest award a civilian can get, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"To the sport of wrestling, being the first (wrestler) to win this award it becomes a higher challenge to all that participate. By the way wrestling isn’t for everybody, but it should be. And now females are strongly participating across the world. I’m so honored to be here."

Trump also used the ceremony to push that he won the election, saying at one point: “In politics, I won two, so I'm 2-0 and that's pretty good, too. But we'll see how that turns out."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0