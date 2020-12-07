Trump awards Gable Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The answer was emphatic.
Monday morning in a ceremony attended by his wife, Kathy, daughters, Jenni, Molly, Annie and Mackenzie, sons-in-laws and 13 grandchildren, Waterloo native Dan Gable received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.
The medal is the nation’s highest civilian honor and is awarded to people who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to its culture or to other significant endeavors.
In an exchange about wrestling prowess, both Gable and Trump laughed at their verbal back and forth.
“Now, I’m larger than you a little bit,” Trump said. “Do you think I could take you in wrestling now? Would I have a big advantage?”
“You would have no chance,” Gable quickly responded.
Gable joins notable Iowans in many fields who have received the award, including United Mine Workers leader John L. Lewis of Lucas County, agronomist and Nobel Peace Prize winner Norman Borlaug of Cresco, actor John Wayne of Winterset, entertainer Johnny Carson, born in Corning, and “The Music Man” composer Meredith Wilson of Mason City.
“No one has done more to promote wrestling American than Dan Gable. He’s an athletic giant who conquered one of the most difficult and ancient sports in the world,” Trump said. “He’s the greatest wrestler, probably, ever. We've never had anybody like him. He’s made our country very proud and he’s a true GOAT. You know what GOAT is? GOAT? Greatest Of All Time."
“I look at it as an inspiration,” Gable said. “It will enhance our sport."
Support Local Journalism
Iowa senators Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley attended the ceremony.
“As an Olympic gold medalist, former @IowaStateU wrestler, & legendary @uiowa wrestling coach, Iowan Dan Gable is one of wrestling’s greatest icons. @ChuckGrassley & I were honored to witness Dan receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the @WhiteHouse today. Congratulations!” tweeted Ernst.
In a statement from his office, Grassley said “Dan Gable demonstrates that through hard work and determination you can accomplish great things. While he’s famous for winning awards both as a wrestler and as a wrestling coach, he’s also well-known and respected for his focus on family and giving back to his community and state. Congratulations on receiving this prestigious and well-deserved award.”.
Grassley and Ernst were notified of President Trump’s plans in October. The Iowa senators had contacted the White House after hearing about grassroots support in Iowa for this award.
Trump's opening remarks touched on Gable's childhood home in Waterloo, where his parents Mack and Katie sent him to the Waterloo YMCA where he learned to swim and was introduced to wrestling.
"Dan was born and raised in the working class town of Waterloo, Iowa," Trump said. "His mother said she knew he would be a wrestler the day they brought him home from the hospital; even as an infant Dan refused to allow his back touch the ground."
In a short speech before having the medal wrapped around his neck by Trump, Gable thanked his wife and family, the University of Iowa as well as President Trump and his family saying in summary the president and his family wrestle with adversity every single day.
"My immediate 23 who are all right here, led wife Kathy, of 46 years. They are witnesses historic moment of someone quite ordinary, mostly, going to the highest level as an athlete and then helping others do the same through the professional level of coaching, "Gable said. "For those who couldn’t be here because of limitations or those who have passed, my mother, Kate, my dad, Mack and my sister, Diane. I know they are here and all proud.
"I thank you very much for giving this kid here the opportunity to reach this level; the highest award a civilian can get, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
"To the sport of wrestling, being the first (wrestler) to win this award it becomes a higher challenge to all that participate. By the way wrestling isn’t for everybody, but it should be. And now females are strongly participating across the world. I’m so honored to be here."
Trump also used the ceremony to push that he won the election, saying at one point: “In politics, I won two, so I'm 2-0 and that's pretty good, too. But we'll see how that turns out."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!