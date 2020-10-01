University of Iowa president retiring early

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld said Thursday he will retire once the school's governing board finds his successor, leaving with years left on his contract as the school faces mounting budget, personnel and public health challenges.

Harreld, a former corporate executive and Harvard Business School instructor, has led the Big Ten university since 2015. His tenure has been difficult in recent months as the school has faced a devastating coronavirus outbreak, deep budget cuts and heavy turnover in key administrative positions.

Harreld, 69, said that he has asked the regents to begin the search for his replacement and will remain until that person is in place. He said the search could take longer than usual given the coronavirus pandemic and so he wanted to make his plans known as soon as possible.

“I believe institutions suffer when they rush the search for a new leader and that a smooth, deliberate process positions the new president and the university for success,” he said in a statement.

The board said it would hold a virtual meeting Monday to begin the search process, which will include hiring a search firm and forming a committee to vet candidates. Board President Michael Richards thanked Harreld for his service.