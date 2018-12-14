The state fire marshal’s office has completed a scene exam at a farmhouse where a burned body was discovered early Monday, a spokesperson for the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s office said Friday.
The investigation into the fire at the one-story wood-frame home at 23340 277th Ave., in rural Scott County, continues, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said Thursday.
The identity of the body has not been released.
The state fire marshal's office “is an assisting agency,” said Ron Humphrey, spokesperson. “It’s the local jurisdiction’s responsibility to investigate, and ours to assist.”
The state fire marshal team helps determine the area of origin and what caused the fire, he said.
“Fire investigation is a science,” he said. “We look at the scene from the inside out, from the least damage to the most damage.” Typically, but not always, the area with the most damage is where the fire started, he said.
“We treat every fire like it could be a crime scene,” he said. Most cases, he said, are closed within the first six months after the fire.
In 2017, there were 56 fire-related deaths in Iowa, he said. So far this year, there have been 38, with some cases still open.
The fire was reported at 6:35 a.m. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed in flames, then found the body when they searched through debris.
An autopsy was conducted Tuesday.
William P. and Patricia A. Fisher own the house that was built in 1880, according to Scott County Assessor online records.