DES MOINES — The first of two Iowa teenagers who pleaded guilty to beating their high school Spanish teacher to death with a baseball bat was sentenced Thursday to life with a possibility of parole after 35 years in prison.
A judge sentenced Willard Miller after an hours-long sentencing hearing.
Miller and another teen, Jeremy Goodale, had pleaded guilty in April to the 2021 baseball bat attack on Nohema Graber, a 66-year-old Spanish teacher, as she took her regular afternoon walk in a park in the city of Fairfield.
As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors had recommended Miller receive a term of between 30 years and life in prison, with the possibility of parole.
Goodale will be sentenced later.
Before being sentenced, Miller said Thursday that he accepted responsibility for the killing and apologized to the Graber family.
FILE - Willard Miller is led into a courtroom, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a hearing related to the murder charge he faces in the 2021 death of Fairfield, Iowa, Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Miller is one of two Iowa teenagers charged in the beating death of Graber. On Thursday, July 6, Miller will be the first sentenced after he pleaded guilty as part of an agreement in which prosecutors recommended a term of between 30 years and life in prison, with the possibility of parole.