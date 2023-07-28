The Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula, Bishop of Davenport, has been appointed by Pope Francis as the next Archbishop of Dubuque.

The appointment was announced earlier this week. Zinkula is scheduled to be installed as the Archbishop of Dubuque on Wednesday, Oct. 18, according to a news release. He will be the archdiocese's 11th archbishop.

Though he is sad to leave Davenport, where the diocesan community taught him how to be a bishop, he is thankful to be appointed as the next Archbishop of Dubuque, Zinkula said in a statement.

"I hope that my being a native son and priest of the archdiocese will make the transition somewhat quicker and easier," he said. "I am looking forward to becoming reacquainted with the people of the archdiocese that I already know and getting to many more of the faithful."

Born April 19, 1957, he is a native of Mt. Vernon, IA. He served as an ordained priest of the Archdiocese of Dubuque in 1990 after earning his master's degree in theology that same year.

Pope Francis appointed him as Bishop of Davenport in April 2017.

Zinkula graduated from Cornell College in Mt. Vernon with an undergraduate degree in mathematics, economics, and business. He received a law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1983. In 1998, he received a licentiante in canon law from St. Paul University in Ottawa, Canada.

Some of Zinkula's past archdiocesan assignments saw him serving faith communities in Dubuque, Rickardsville, Balltown, Sherill, Holy Cross, Luxemburg, and Cedar Rapids. He also has served as judge and judicial vicar for the Archdiocesan Metropolitan Tribunal, and rector for St. Pius Seminary in Dubuque.

His curriculum vitae can be found on the Diocese of Davenport and Dubuque websites, along with the announcement of his appointment.

The Most Rev. Richard E. Pates, Bishop Emeritus of Des Moines, will continue to serve as Apostolic Administrator of the archdiocese until Zinkula's installation. Pates has served as Apostolic Administrator since April 4.