The impending impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, announced by U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday, received a show of support from Iowa’s all-Republican members of Congress, who said the inquiry will give House Republicans more tools to investigate the president and his family.

The inquiry is based on House Republicans’ monthslong investigation into the foreign business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and other family members, including while Biden was vice president. Republicans have not found any evidence that the president profited off of Hunter Biden’s overseas business activities, but Iowa Republicans said there are “serious allegations'' that should be investigated further.

Those allegations include “bank records showing nearly $20 million in payments directed to the Bidens through shell companies to more than 150 transactions involving the Biden family flagged as suspicious activity by U.S. banks,” U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, who represents northeast Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, said in a statement provided by a spokesperson.

“Additionally, whistleblower testimony revealed that Hunter Biden received special treatment and sweetheart plea deals from his father’s Administration while the White House keeps moving the goal posts and stonewalling Congressional oversight,” Hinson said. “The American people deserve answers — I support an impeachment inquiry to continue these investigative efforts and follow the facts wherever they may lead.”

The White House has repeatedly rebuffed Republicans’ claims that Biden acted improperly, saying there is no evidence to support an impeachment inquiry and that the investigations are motivated by partisan goals.

“House Republicans have been investigating the President for 9 months, and they've turned up no evidence of wrongdoing,” White House Spokesperson Ian Sams said on X, formerly Twitter. “His (McCarthy’s) own GOP members have said so. He vowed to hold a vote to open impeachment, now he flip flopped because he doesn't have support. Extreme politics at its worst.”

Sams pointed to McCarthy’s past statements that he would not open an impeachment inquiry without taking a House vote, a commitment he ultimately reversed.

A House vote would have put moderate Republicans and those in Democratic-leaning districts in a precarious political position, forcing them to take a vote that may not be politically popular in their home districts and risking the possibility of the vote failing. Instead, McCarthy directed three House committees to open the proceedings without a vote.

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who represents southeast Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, said the inquiry will give Republicans more subpoena powers to investigate the alleged links between Hunter Biden's business deals and President Biden.

“Given the current evidence that has been presented, these powers will be instrumental in further connecting the dots regarding alleged improper payments and influence peddling involving President Biden and the Biden family,” she said in a statement provided by a spokesperson. “It's important to note that an impeachment inquiry may or may not lead to impeachment proceedings.”

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, who sits on the House Ways and Means Committee, one of the committees that will lead the inquiry, said he supports a more thorough investigation, pointing to past testimony Republicans have received.

“It is evident that a further and more thorough investigation is warranted to protect the integrity of our institutions, defend the rule of law in our country, and hold President Biden accountable for his corruption,” Feenstra said in a statement provided by a spokesperson.

U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn, who represents central Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, said the inquiry is a “starting point for determining what evidence exists” of impeachable conduct.

“No one is above the law,” he said in a statement provided by a spokesperson. “Many Americans have rightly asked questions about the conduct of the President Biden, and they deserve an investigation that is done the right way—fair, politically unbiased, and transparent so that everybody can evaluate the evidence for themselves before charges are brought or a conviction is made.”

Senators support further investigations

The Senate has no involvement in an impeachment process until the House actually votes to impeach the president. At that point, the Senate would hold a trial and would need a two-thirds majority — 67 votes — to convict and remove the president from office.

Iowa’s Republican U.S. senators gave their blessing to the inquiry while speaking with reporters Wednesday, saying it will help the House continue its investigations.

“So far, the FBI and Department of Justice has seemed more interested in hiding facts than finding facts, and I think the American people deserve some answers,” Sen. Chuck Grassley said. “...The impeachment inquiry, with emphasis on inquiry, not impeachment, will help Congress follow the facts and provide these answers.”

Sen. Joni Ernst said the inquiry was advancing the House’s job of conducting oversight.

“I do actually have concerns about what’s been uncovered so far about President Biden,” Ernst said in a call with reporters. “And I see the House and Congress as doing its job of oversight, so the House does have to follow the facts and see where they lead.”

