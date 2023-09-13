This is the first in a weekly series of columns on the Republican primary campaign in Iowa. The series will be a sort of catch-all, wrap-up of the latest beats on the campaign trail, sprinkling in some analysis and commentary along the way.

I'll include my own reporting from Des Moines and the surrounding areas, reference other important news from state and national media.

And lucky for us in this inaugural issue, the week is bookended by two big political hooplas: The Iowa-Iowa State football game at Jack Trice Stadium, and the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition rally in Des Moines. So let’s jump right in.

Circus at the Cy-Hawk

Donald Trump drew the biggest crowd. Ron DeSantis got the VIP seating arrangement. And other candidates who are fighting to catch up made their play at one of Iowa’s biggest sporting events of the year.

The political action at Saturday’s rivalry football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones played out much like the Iowa State Fair just a few weeks ago. Candidates walked among a broad cross-section of Iowa voters, shook hands, took photos, threw footballs and flipped burgers.

This type of event gets a lot of fanfare, but I doubt it moves the needle much in the campaign. Now that we’re in debate season, those will likely have the most significant effect on voters’ opinions, creating viral clips and driving media coverage for a week or two. And the long, hard slog of retail campaigning probably makes a more significant impact than a novelty event like this.

But for DeSantis, the optics of again appearing next to Gov. Kim Reynolds, arguably Iowa’s most influential Republican, is not an opportunity he wants to pass up.

While Trump watched the game from a private box with donor Gary Kirke, DeSantis sat in the stands with Reynolds and was escorted by her into the stadium. While she has not officially endorsed a candidate, Reynolds frequently appears alongside the Florida governor and his wife in their visits to Iowa.

Trump, meanwhile, has spurned Reynolds for claiming neutrality in the race, and he hasn’t appeared with her since March.

But though DeSantis has the star power behind him, it’s hard to make the case that it’s helping him, or hurting Trump. According to recent polls in Iowa, Trump is still the resounding favorite of Republican voters.

A look at the polls

We had two major Iowa polls in the last week: One, paid for by Iowa State University and conducted by Civiqs, and the other conducted by Emerson College.

Both put Trump’s support at around 50% among Iowa Republicans. No other candidate registered more than 15%.

Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, who both grabbed a lot of attention and praise after the August debate, look to be translating that to slightly higher support compared to a month ago. But rather than that new excitement pulling interest away from Trump, it appears it is simply spreading around the share of voters who want an alternative. Whenever Haley and Ramaswamy get higher numbers in these polls, DeSantis, not Trump, is the one that takes the biggest hit.

Another, slightly older poll from Public Opinion Strategies had looked a little better for DeSantis, putting his support at 24% among voters, while the others (besides Trump) were in single digits.

It’s been said before, but the Iowa caucuses may well be not about first place, but about second: If Trump wins, who comes out as his most credible challenger, and can they consolidate the opposition to pull ahead the later primaries?

Faith and Freedom rally

Saturday will bring the candidates back to town for another “cattle call" in Des Moines, where several candidates will give short speeches to a crowd of paying donors at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Fall Banquet.

As of Wednesday, the biggest figures trying to topple Trump all will be there, but the former president has not confirmed attendance.

DeSantis, Ramaswamy, Haley, Scott, and former Vice President Mike Pence are confirmed speakers at the event, along with Texas pastor Ryan Binkley, Perry Johnson, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former U.S. Rep. Will Hurd.

I'll be watching for if the candidates' messaging and major speaking points have changed much since the last time they were all under one roof, at the Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner in July. These events are a good temperature check of the issues motivating the race. Biden-bashing, the economy and the border are a given, but we'll see if anything else bubbles to the surface.

What I'm reading

