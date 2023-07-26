A group opposing former President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign announced another round of advertising in Iowa on Wednesday using testimonials from former Trump voters who have soured on the former president.

The $1.5 million ad campaign from the Republican Accountability PAC, called “Baggage-Free GOP,” focuses on Trump’s electability and the mounting criminal investigations and indictments he is facing.

One ad includes an Iowa man referred to only by his first name, Doug. He says he voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, but he’s looking for another person to lead the party.

“I think there was a time when he was a very good leader of the GOP, but I think it’s time to look for a new leader,” Doug says in the ad. “I do not think that Trump could beat the Democratic nominee in 2024. I think there’s too much baggage.”

The campaign will run 70 similar testimonials between now and the end of August. The group will spend $500,000 in the first two weeks and $1.5 million in the coming months on the campaign. The ads will air in the Cedar Rapids and Des Moines media markets and around the state on digital platforms.

The Republican Accountability PAC is run by conservative commentator Bill Kristol and strategist Sarah Longwell, and began in 2020 to urge Republicans to support President Joe Biden over Trump in the general election.

The PAC previously spent close to $300,000 in an ad campaign targeting Trump for his criticism of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Minnesota governor to join Iowa Democrats Friday

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, will join Iowa Democrats for a press conference on Friday ahead of a major Republican fundraiser featuring several presidential candidates.

Walz and Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart will hold the event as a counter to the Iowa GOP’s Lincoln Dinner, according to an announcement from the state party. The press conference will be held at 9 a.m. Friday.

Thirteen Republican presidential contenders are planning to speak at the fundraiser, making their pitch to Iowa Republicans ahead of the 2024 caucuses that will kick off the national Republican primary.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also be in Iowa Friday, speaking to health care providers about abortion rights.