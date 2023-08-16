A day after announcing her second run for southeast Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, Iowa City Democrat and former state lawmaker Christina Bohannan’s campaign announced it has raised more than $276,000 in its first 24 hours.

The campaign said it brought in more than twice as many donations than the first 24 hours of her 2021 campaign launch, with more than 75% of contributions coming from Iowans.

“I am overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and the historic level of support I have received from people all across Iowa at the launch of my campaign,” Bohannan, a University of Iowa law professor, said in statement. “Iowans are ready for change, and the contrast between me and my opponent couldn't be clearer. Iowans are excited about this campaign because they are tired of politics as usual. We need and deserve a representative who works for us — and I will always put Iowans first."

Iowa’s 20-county 1st Congressional District includes the cities of Davenport, Iowa City, Burlington and Indianola.

Bohannan lost by nearly 7 percentage points, or more than 20,000 votes, to Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Miller-Meeks, who won re-election to a second term in November after winning her first election by the slimmest of margins — six votes over Democrat Rita Hart in 2020 after months of recounts.

Miller-Meeks previously served in the Iowa Senate and directed the Iowa Department of Public Health from 2010 through 2013 and was a practicing ophthalmologist in Ottumwa.

“I think that people that put their name on the ballot, it takes a lot of perseverance, a lot of courage. And so, I applaud and respect anyone that is going to put their name on the ballot and throw their hat in the ring,” Miller-Meeks told reporters following a town hall Monday in Iowa City.

Miller-Meeks had more than $1.1 million cash on hand for the reporting period ending June 30, according to federal campaign filings.

Doug Burgum super PAC launches ad

Best of America, a super PAC associated with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, launched its second ad in Iowa on Wednesday supporting Burgum’s presidential campaign.

The 30-second spot, which began airing in Iowa on Wednesday, says Burgum “supercharged the economy” in North Dakota by passing tax cuts, lowering spending, and cutting regulations.

The ad ends by calling Burgum “a new leader for a changing economy.”

Burgum campaign is centering the economy, increasing energy production and bolstering national security.

“Burgum is the candidate to turnaround our economy and unleash America's potential,” Best of America PAC spokesperson Emily Benavides said.

Tim Scott targets farmers in radio ad

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott launched a radio ad this week focused on agriculture and supporting farmers.

The ad checks off top policies important to farmers, saying Scott supports the renewable fuel standard, believes E-15 should be sold year-round, and will advocate to ban Chinese entities from buying U.S. farmland.

It also notes Scott's work on the farm bill, a broad agricultural bill that lawmakers are working on reauthorizing by the end of this year.

"As president, I'll support the production of ethanol and other homegrown biofuels," he says in the ad. "I will stop China from buying our farmland, and I will fight for fair trade to ensure our farmers have access to foreign markets."

The ad began airing on Iowa on Monday on the Brownfield Iowa Ag Network.

Never Back Down releases new pro-DeSantis ad

The super PAC associated with Ron DeSantis's presidential campaign, Never Back Down, launched a new ad this week that highlights the Florida governor's military service.

The 30-second spot is part of a seven-figure ad buy in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The ad features photos of DeSantis interacting with veterans and photos of his own military service. DeSantis was a judge advocate officer in the Navy. He deployed to Iraq in 2007, serving as a legal advisor with the Navy SEALs.

"A lieutenant, he earned a Bronze Star and assisted Navy SEALs," the ad's narrator says. "Service to country is Ron DeSantis’ story. That’s the American story."

