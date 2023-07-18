A super PAC backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched an ad in Iowa this week that uses an AI-generated Donald Trump voice to attack him for his recent social media comments about Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The ad from Never Back Down shows text of a Truth Social post Trump made last week in which he claimed credit for Reynolds’ 2018 victory and criticized her for remaining neutral in the run-up to the caucuses. A Trump-like voice reads the text on screen, but it's not a real clip of the former president. Instead, it is a computer generated voice using artificial intelligence.

“I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won,” the AI-Trump voice says in the ad. “Now, she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite her to events!”

DeSantis is Trump's chief primary challenger in a field of more than a dozen candidates. Trump continues to lead polling in Iowa and nationally.

A poll published Monday by Citizens Awareness Project found that 78% of likely Republican caucusgoers disagreed with Trump's statements on Reynolds.

The ad began airing Tuesday ahead of Trump’s Cedar Rapids town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity, and is part of a “seven-figure ad buy,” according to a release from Never Back Down.

The ad calls Reynolds a “conservative champion” and applauds her for recently signing a six-week abortion ban.

“The blatant use of AI to fabricate President Trump’s voice is a desperate attempt by Always Back Down and (political consultant) Jeff Roe to deceive the American public because they know DeSanctimonious’ campaign is on life support,” Trump campaign spokesperson Chris LaCivita said in a statement. “After losing big donors and slashing their staff, they have now outsourced their work to AI just like they would like to outsource American jobs to China.”

Perry Johnson to host Iowa campaign donor event

Michigan businessman and long-shot GOP presidential candidate Perry Johnson will hold a rally and concert for campaign donors in August, his campaign announced Tuesday.

The rally will be held Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. in Des Moines and feature country music duo Big & Rich. Details about additional speakers will be announced later, Johnson’s campaign said in a press release.

Johnson’s campaign reached 15,000 donors this week, he said in the release. Candidates will need 40,000 individual donors to participate in the first Aug. 23 primary debate.

“The 40k donor requirement is clearly an effort to keep non-establishment candidates off the stage, but we are taking the necessary steps to reach it and plan to participate in the August debate stage where I hope to share my message with even more Americans,” Johnson said in a statement.

