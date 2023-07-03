Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau
Republican presidential candidate and former Vice President Mike Pence is headed to back to Iowa following a surprise visit to Ukraine and meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Pence will return to Iowa to celebrate Independence Day, followed by several visits with Iowa voters as part of his pledge to visit all 99 Iowa counties.
He will walk in the Urbandale Fourth of July parade on Tuesday, followed by a meet-and-greet at Midland Power Cooperative in Boone.
He travels to Sioux City, Sioux Center and Le Mars on Wednesday for meet-and-greet events with Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra and the Woodbury County GOP & Republican Women.
Pence will hold a fireside chat Thursday with the Ida County GOP in Holstein and meet with the Pottawattamie County GOP Executive Council, according to his campaign.
CASEY DESANTIS TO LAUNCH ‘MAMAS FOR DESANTIS’ IN IOWA
Florida first lady Casey DeSantis will make a trip to Iowa next week to campaign for her husband, presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.
Casey DeSantis will join Gov. Kim Reynolds to launch "Mamas for DeSantis" on July 6 in Johnston, according to the Ron DeSantis campaign website.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. at the Simpson Barn. Doors open at 5 p.m. with family friendly activities. Members of the public can reserve tickets at the event page on DeSantis's website (
https://events.rondesantis.com/e/mamas-for-desantis-johnston-ia).
"As the mom and dad of young children, Gov. DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis know that when parents are engaged, America prospers," the campaign website says. "We need every mama and every grandmama in every corner of the country to stand up and fight back by electing Ron DeSantis president of the United States of America."
N.D. GOV. DOUG BURGUM ANNOUNCES SECOND TRIP TO IOWA
North Dakota Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Doug Burgum will meet with voters across central Iowa during a second trip to the state, his campaign announced.
Burgum plans to stop Sunday at the John Wayne Birthplace and Museum in Winterset and have coffee with voters in Nevada, Iowa, on Monday, as well as tour a farm in Earlham and walk in the West Des Moines July 3 parade.
The 2024 presidential field, in the order they've announced
Chris Christie, Republican
Chris Christie, Republican
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie wasted no time going after Donald Trump while launching his presidential campaign June 6, calling the former president and current Republican primary front-runner a “lonely, self-consumed, self-serving mirror hog" and arguing that he's the only one who can stop him.
Kicking off his campaign with a town hall at Saint Anselm College, Christie suggested that other top Republicans have been afraid to challenge Trump or even mention his name much while campaigning — but made it clear he had no such qualms.
Charles Krupa, Associated Press
Francis Suarez, Republican
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced his bid for the Republican presidential nomination June 1,5 jumping into the crowded race just days after GOP front-runner Donald Trump appeared in court on federal charges in Suarez's city.
The 45-year-old mayor is the only Hispanic candidate in the race. He has gained national attention in recent years for his efforts to lure companies to Miami, with an eye toward turning the city into a crypto hub and the next Silicon Valley.
Suarez, who is married with two young children, is a corporate and real estate attorney who previously served as a city of Miami commissioner. He has also positioned himself as someone who can help the party further connect with Hispanics. In recent months, he has made visits to early GOP voting states as he weighed a possible 2024 campaign.
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File
