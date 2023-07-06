Election Day 2024 is about 16 months away, but the next couple of months will be big ones in the race for the White House. In early primary and caucus states, candidates are already on the ground, shaking hands and holding rallies.
The only major candidate not attending is former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has largely stayed out of Iowa since announcing his candidacy, focusing his efforts instead in New Hampshire, which will hold the first primary election.
The Lincoln Dinner fundraiser, hosted by Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann, will be held on Friday, July 28, at the Iowa Events Center. Tickets range from $150 to $10,000, with the higher prices granting access to a separate “host reception.”
PRO-PENCE PAC ATTACKS TRUMP ON RUSSIA
A super PAC supporting former Vice President Mike Pence's presidential campaign launched a new ad Thursday in Iowa attacking former President Donald Trump's past praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
The 30-second spot, titled “Strength,” calls out Trump for being an “apologist for thugs and dictators,” including Putin and Kim, according to a news release.
The ad shows a headline about comments Trump made in February 2022 describing Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as “genius” and “savvy.”
The ad also shows a photo of Trump shaking hands with the North Korean leader, in addition to a post from Trump congratulating Kim after North Korea joined the World Health Organization executive board.
“America doesn’t stand with thugs and dictators. We confront them — or at least, we used to,” a narrator says in the ad.
“There can be no room in the leadership of the Republican Party for apologists for Putin. There can only be room for champions of freedom,” the former vice president can later be heard saying in the ad in a clip from remarks he made at an event.
The new ad will run on Fox News and digital platforms in Iowa over the next 10 days as part of a $150,000 buy, according to a news release.
The ad comes days after Pence became the first 2024 GOP presidential hopeful to travel to Ukraine and meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to express solidarity and support for Ukraine and its people in its fight against Russia.
TIM SCOTT RELEASES NEW IOWA AD
Republican president candidate and South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott released a new ad Thursday in Iowa criticizing President Joe Biden and his administration over gender-inclusive policies and others that seek to advance racial equality.
Scott, who is one of only 11 Black lawmakers to have served in the U.S. Senate and the only Republican currently in the Senate, has made his diverging views and unwavering optimism about racism in America central to his campaign for the presidency.
Scott has presented himself as living proof of the progress that America has made in allowing anyone to prosper, regardless of race or background. On the campaign trail, Scott talks about being raised by a poor, single mother and then going to become the first Black senator elected from the South since Reconstruction.
He went on ABCs daytime talk show “The View” last month to debate his view that America is not a racist country and tussled with hosts over how much progress the U.S. has made on addressing racial inequality.
Former President Barack Obama, the nation’s first and only Black president, also criticized Scott’s optimistic tone on race, stating in a podcast interview with his former White House senior adviser David Axelrod that Scott’s hopeful message “has to be undergirded with an honest accounting of our past and our present.”
Scott, in the new ad, title “Winning,” criticizes Biden and the “radical left” over education policies he claims "are indoctrinating our children“ into believing ”everybody is a victim.“
“Teaching CRT instead of ABC,” Scott adds, referring to the besieged academic framework that says racism is systemic, and “punishing excellence by eliminating honors classes, and promoting a transgender ideology that’s ruining women’s sports.”
It is part of a larger $6 million ad buy his campaign announced in May. The ad is airing on broadcast TV in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Sioux City markets and statewide on Fox News and satellite TV, according to Scott’s campaign.
Scott will be back in Iowa July 14 to speak at the Christian conservative Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines.
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
1. West Virginia
2. Montana
3. Ohio
4. Arizona
5. Nevada
6. Wisconsin
7. Michigan
8. Pennsylvania
9. Texas
10. Florida
Interactive: 2024 Senate map
Analysis: Republican have big opportunity to recapture Senate
Opportunity is ripe for Republicans to win back the Senate next year — if they can land the candidates to pull it off.
The GOP needs a net gain of one or two seats to flip the chamber, depending on which party wins the White House in 2024, and it's Democrats who are defending the tougher seats. Democrats hold seven of the 10 seats that CNN ranks as most likely to flip party control next year — and the top three are all in states former President Donald Trump carried twice.
But this spring's recruitment season, coming on the heels of a midterm cycle marred by problematic GOP candidates, will likely go a long way toward determining how competitive the Senate map is next year.
National Republicans got a top pick last week, with Gov. Jim Justice announcing his Senate bid in West Virginia — the seat most likely to flip party control in 2024. (Rankings are based on CNN's reporting, fundraising figures and historical data about how states and candidates have performed.) But Justice appears headed for a contentious and expensive primary. And in many other top races, the GOP hasn't yet landed any major candidates.
Democrats, meanwhile, are thankful that most of their vulnerable incumbents are running for reelection, while a high-profile House member has largely cleared the field for one of their open Senate seats.
The unknown remains West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. Responding to Justice's candidacy, Manchin — who has said he'll decide about running by the end of the year — had this to say to CNN about a potentially messy GOP primary: "Let the games begin."
The anti-tax Club for Growth's political arm has already committed to spending $10 million to back West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney in the GOP primary. And tensions between the club, which has turned against Trump, and more establishment Republicans could become a feature of several top Senate races this cycle, especially with the National Republican Senatorial Committee weighing more aggressive involvement in primaries to weed out candidates it doesn't think can win general elections.
In the 2022 cycle, most of Trump's handpicked candidates in swing states stumbled in the general election. But the former president picked up a key endorsement this week from NRSC Chair Steve Daines. The Montana Republican has stayed close with Trump, CNN has previously reported, in a bid to ensure he's aligned with leadership.
Democrats defending tough seats have previously used GOP primaries to their advantage. Manchin survived in 2018 in part because his opponent was state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. That wasn't an accident. Democrats had spent big attacking one of his primary opponents to keep him out of the general election.
Last year's midterms underscored that candidates really do matter after Republicans failed to harness favorable national winds in some key races. In a presidential year, the national environment is likely to loom large, especially with battleground states hosting key Senate races. It will also test whether some of the last remaining senators who represent states that back the opposite parties' presidential nominees can hold on.
President Joe Biden, who carried half of the states on this list in 2020, made official last week that he's running for reelection. The GOP presidential field is slowly growing, with Trump still dominating most primary polling. It's too early to know, however, what next year's race for the White House will look like or which issues, whether it's abortion or crime or the economy, will resonate.
So for now, the parties are focused on what they can control: candidates. Even though the 2024 map is stacked in their favor, Republicans can't win with nobody. But there's plenty of time for would-be senators to get into these races. Some filing deadlines — in Arizona, for example — aren't for nearly another year. And there's an argument to be made that well-funded or high-profile names have no reason to get in early.
Former President Donald Trump addresses the Oakland County Republican Party's Lincoln Day Dinner on June 25, 2023, in Novi, Michigan. Trump and many of his competitors for the GOP nomination will be at the Iowa GOP Lincoln Day fundraiser later this month.