Arizona Republican Kari Lake, who lost the state's 2022 gubernatorial election, will campaign for former President Donald Trump in Des Moines on Friday, where across town other candidates will be speaking at an event Trump declined to attend.

Lake will speak at the Mad Meatball restaurant in Des Moines at 4 p.m. on Friday. She will also host a breakfast with the Marion County GOP on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Cordova Park on Lake Red Rock in Otley, Iowa.

Six other Republican candidates will be speaking at the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines on Friday, a conference hosted by the Family Leader, a conservative Christian organization. The organization's CEO, Bob Vander Plaats, announced Trump would not attend the conference on Tuesday.

Lake, who grew up in Iowa and is a former Quad-Cities news anchor, has backed Trump's discredited claims of 2020 election fraud and sought to overturn her own 2022 election loss. Multiple court challenges to her loss were dismissed since that election.

The timing of Lake's event lines up with the session of the summit in which Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — Trump's top primary rival — will be speaking.

Iowa’s Hinson, Nunn report solid fundraising numbers

Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Marion, raised $690,000 in the second quarter of 2023, and has more than $1 million cash on hand in her quest to seek a third term, her campaign announced.

Hinson, a former state lawmaker and former KCRG-TV news anchor, is serving her second term in the U.S. House, winning re-election by eight percentage points against Democratic former state lawmaker Liz Mathis of Hiawatha in the 2022 midterm election. Hinson unseated first-term Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer in 2020.

“Our grassroots team is all in to keep this seat red, grow our Republican House majority and take back the White House,” Hinson said in a statement. “We are going to fire Joe Biden and make D.C. run more like the great state of Iowa.”

Hinson represents Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District in the state’s northeast corner, and includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque and Mason City.

The strong haul comes ahead of her annual BBQ Bash summer fundraiser on Aug. 6 at Hawkeye Downs Speedway & Expo Center in Cedar Rapids. Speakers include Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and five candidates running for the 2024 GOP nomination.

Iowa U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn, R-Bondurant, raised more than $729,000 in the second quarter and also has more than $1 million cash on hand, his campaign announced Thursday.

Nunn has $1,474,600 to date in this election cycle from more than 14,800 donors, according to his campaign.

No Democrat has yet announced they plan to challenge either Republican.

Iowa’ 3rd Congressional District, which Nunn represents, remains competitive. The district covers the southwestern quadrant of state, and roughly stretches from Des Moines to the Missouri border.

Nunn's statement noted he won the district by less than a percentage point – or about 2,000 votes. Nunn unseated two-term incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne, flipping a crucial seat to give the GOP an all-Republican Iowa congressional delegation.

“The (Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee) can see these numbers and will allocate even more resources to IA-03, so we have to be ready,” Nunn Campaign Manager Kendyl Parker said in a statement. “Congressman Nunn is putting in the work to bolster our campaign war chest for the attacks to come.”

Trump loses Iowa endorser; caters lawmaker lunch during special session

Iowa Sen. Jeff Reichman, a Republican from Montrose, has withdrawn his endorsement for former President Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary, instead throwing his weight behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to Politico.

The endorsements switch came after Trump took aim at Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Truth Social, taking credit for her 2018 election win and attacking her for remaining neutral in the 2024 primary.

Reichman told Politico Republicans must remain united in order to defeat President Joe Biden in 2024. In a statement, the Trump campaign dismissed the endorsement loss and called Reichman "weak-kneed and lily-livered" and accused DeSantis of buying Reichman off by promising to raise money for him, according to Politico.

Trump also catered a barbecue lunch and dinner for Iowa Republican lawmakers during a special session on Tuesday as lawmakers voted to severely restrict abortions, a campaign official confirmed.

Photos: Trump returns to Iowa Monday at Adler Theatre in Davenport