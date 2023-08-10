Iowa Republican Attorney General Brenna Bird has led 16 states in a letter to U.S. congressional leadership, urging passage of legislation to prohibit states from banning animal products from outside the state that don’t meet certain confinement standards.

The Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression, or EATS, Act is aimed at California’s Proposition 12, a law regulating the conditions of livestock whose products are sold in California.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a challenge to Proposition 12 earlier this year. Farm groups that challenged the law argued it violated constitutional provisions banning states from regulating interstate commerce.

Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Marion, introduced the bill in the House alongside fellow Iowa GOP U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn, of Bondurant. Iowa Republican U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley co-led the Senate version of the bill.

Opponents have taken particular aim at the pork provision in California's law. It requires that sows that give birth to pigs sold for pork in California be given at least 24 square feet of space, more than most Iowa farmers use. Birthing sows generally are held in small gestation crates without enough room to turn around.

Animal rights groups have called the practice cruel and argued it could harm public health.

California accounts for about 13 percent of the nation’s pork consumption.

Bird said Proposition 12 sets harsh regulations that increase prices for consumers, and may force many pork producers unable to comply to close their businesses.

“California needs to keep their hands off our bacon,” Bird said in a statement. “No other state should be dictating how Iowans farm, let alone California’s bureaucrats. The EATS Act stops California’s overreach and gives state attorneys general the tools they need to fight for farmers and ranchers. We urge Congress to pass the EATS Act and stand up for livestock producers across the nation.”

Critics, including California farmers and ranchers, also argue the bill would dismantle hard-fought state laws that support farming families — invalidating thousands of state-level agriculture laws.

Straw Poll returns to Iowa State Fair

Iowa State Fair attendees will again be able to vote for their preferred presidential candidate in the Iowa Secretary of State’s State Fair Straw Poll.

Secretary of State Paul Pate announced the return of the unscientific poll, which allows fairgoers to cast a vote for their favorite candidate in the presidential primary, as well as their favorite fair food.

The poll also encourages individuals to register to vote, update their registration and cast a ballot in upcoming elections.

The State Fair Straw Poll can be accessed on iPads at the Iowa Secretary of State booth inside the Varied Industries Building at the fairgrounds in Des Moines. Results will be available at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/statefair/strawpoll/statefairresults.aspx.

The poll will include 36 presidential candidates, including Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians who have been identified as candidates by their respective political parties.

Pate has invited each presidential candidate and their supporters to visit the booth and participate in the straw poll. The Secretary of State’s Office takes no official role in Iowa’s upcoming precinct caucuses, which are functions of Iowa’s political parties.

“This is just a fun way to engage with Iowa State Fairgoers and measure what the caucus results could look like in 2024,” Pate said in a statement.

Treasurer reunites Iowan with $4.5 million

Iowa State Treasurer Roby Smith said his office has reunited an Iowan with unclaimed property valued at a record-breaking $4.5 million from the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt.

“At some point, the owner invested in over 15,000 shares in McDonald’s Corporation. When the company deemed the property unclaimed, it was turned over to the State since the owner’s last known address was in Iowa,” Smith said in a news release. “Like we do for all owners, my office sent a due diligence letter to inform them of the unclaimed funds in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt. This prompted a claim, and the rest is history.”

The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt has returned more than $346 million to more than 951,000 individuals, according to the treasurer’s office.

Smith said it’s a great reminder to log into one’s investments periodically so the account doesn’t go dormant.

In addition to shares, forgotten checking and savings accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, utility refunds and abandoned safe deposit box contents are examples of unclaimed property that gets turned over to the state. Businesses and financial institutions are required by law to send such assets to the State Treasurer’s Office after going a certain period of time with no successful contact with the owner — generally three years.

Iowans can search for unclaimed property that may be owed to them at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov.

Counties with the highest heart disease rates in Iowa Counties with the highest heart disease rates in Iowa #25. Ida #24. Fremont #23. Humboldt #22. Fayette #21. Montgomery #20. Osceola #19. Allamakee #18. Keokuk #17. Adams #16. Cherokee #15. Clarke #14. Cass #13. Sac #12. Audubon #11. Kossuth #10. Monona #9. Franklin #8. Lucas #7. Ringgold #6. Van Buren #5. Pocahontas #4. Wright #3. Wayne #2. Clayton #1. Appanoose