Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday completed her two-week overseas trade mission to Italy, Kosovo and Israel.

While on the final leg of the trade mission in Israel, Reynolds met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss strengthening economic ties, according to the governor’s office.

She also met with Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, and signed a proclamation celebrating the 75th anniversary of Israel’s independence.

“Israel’s vigilant pursuit of freedom and security in a hostile world powerfully demonstrates the remarkable fortitude of the Israeli people,” Reynolds said in a statement. “I believe there is great opportunity for further economic partnership in the fields of insurance and agriculture, industries in which Israel and Iowa both excel.”

The governor also participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, and met with the U.S. ambassador to Israel.

REYNOLDS ISSUES DISASTER DECLARATION

Reynolds on Friday issued a disaster proclamation for Jefferson, Lee and Wapello counties in response to severe weather Thursday.

The National Weather Service said a derecho moved eastward across southern Iowa, northern Missouri, and west-central Illinois during the morning and early afternoon, with straight-line winds of 80 to 100 mph. Winds reached 120 mph in portions of west-central Illinois, where several people were injured in Ferris, Ill.

The Reynolds’ proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Advocacy Program in the three counties.

Applications and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management website. Applicants have 45 days to submit a claim.

Disaster case advocates work with clients to coordinate services and resources to address disaster-related unmet needs, build a recovery plan and access available resources. To sign up, contact your local Community Action Agency.

IOWA AWARDS $1.25 MILLION IN WORK-BASED LEARNING GRANTS

State officials recently awarded $1.25 million in grants to fund the creation and development of new work-based learning programs for Iowa high school students.

The funding will support more than 450 technical assistance meetings between schools and employers across the state with the goal of creating a minimum of 50 new internship programs and 47 new registered apprenticeship or pre-apprenticeship programs, according to a news release.

According to Iowa’s Area Education Agencies, the number of students exiting high school without a postsecondary plan continues to grow every year while the number of students who enroll in a postsecondary training program is declining.

Eleven of the 13 grants were awarded to Iowa community colleges. Two of the awards are going to new programs being launched by Central Iowa Building and Construction Trades and Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa.

“Iowa needs more workers, so we need to do everything possible to show Iowa young people that they can find strong, rewarding careers without having to leave their home state,” Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, said in a statement.

Applications for remaining funding in the Hawkeye and Southwestern community college regions will be accepted on www.IowaGrants.gov through 2 p.m. July 13.

