Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg has been elected to lead the National Lieutenant Governor’s Association.

The association supports lieutenant governors in all 50 U.S. states and U.S. territories.

Gregg has been Iowa’s lieutenant governor since Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds became governor in 2017, when former Gov. Terry Branstad resigned to become U.S. ambassador to China.

Gregg, in a news release, said the association of lieutenant governors “will continue to be a leading resource for innovative policy solutions at the state level.”

Reynolds served as chair of the association in 2015 and 2016, when she was Iowa’s lieutenant governor under Branstad. Reynolds is now chair of the national Republican Governors Association.

“Adam Gregg is a strong advocate for rural Iowa and rural America, and serving as chair of the NLGA will present opportunities for him to further amplify the issues affecting rural communities nationwide,” Reynolds said in the news release.

Gregg’s term begins immediately and continues until next summer. The association meets three times each year.

Reynolds announces two office appointments

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds recently announced two staff hires in her office.

Dax Oberreuter will be policy adviser for health care and veterans’ affairs, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Oberreuter previously was legislative liaison for the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and for the Iowa Department on Aging.

Oberreuter succeeds Clare Kelly, who will become chief advocacy officer for the Iowa Hospital Association, according to the news release.

Kate Schreier, a May graduate of Iowa State University, has been hired to serve as constituent services liaison, the governor’s office said.

Iowans claim $500,000 at Iowa State Fair

More than 2,800 claims led to Iowans claiming more than $538,900 owed to them through a program operated by the state treasurer’s office.

One individual discovered more than $24,000 was waiting for them, Iowa State Treasurer Roby Smith said in a news release.

The funds owed to Iowans were reclaimed as part of the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, a program that seeks to notify Iowans of unclaimed funds or property owed them. When those funds or property go unclaimed, Iowa law requires they be turned over to the treasurer’s office, which attempts to find the owner or heir.

Iowans can see if they are owed any money or property at Great Iowa Treasure Hunt website, greatiowatreasurehunt.gov.

