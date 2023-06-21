The first case of West Nile virus in Iowa this year was confirmed recently, the state health department announced.

The infection was found in an adult between the ages of 61 and 80 in Plymouth County, and confirmed through a test at the State Hygienic Lab, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services said.

Mosquito bites are the primary method in which West Nile virus is spread to humans. The health department recommends people use insect repellent with DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, Para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535 to lower the risk of mosquito bites.

Oil of lemon eucalyptus and Para-menthane-diol should not be used on children younger than 3, and DEET should not be used on infants younger than 2 months, the state said.

There were nine diagnosed cases of West Nile virus in Iowa in 2022, with zero deaths, according to the state.

More information on the virus can be found at the state health department’s website.

Kim Reynolds leads trade mission

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday embarked on a two-week trade mission to Italy, Kosovo and Israel. The goal of the trip is to develop business growth opportunities and renew sister state agreements, the governor’s office said in a news release.

Reynolds will be joined on the trip, which concludes July 1, by her husband Kevin Reynolds, Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham and Iowa National Guard Adj. Gen. Stephen Osborn.

“Italy, Kosovo and Israel hold great promise for Iowa in terms of trade and investment,” Reynolds said in the news release. “With one of the strongest and most resilient economies in the country and a workforce well-known for its skill and productivity, there is no better time to position Iowa as a strong global partner.”

Iowa AG hosts donation drive for pregnancy centers

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird is co-hosting a donation drive to raise money for crisis pregnancy centers to mark the one-year anniversary of the end of Roe v. Wade and federal abortion protections.

Bird joined eight other Republican attorneys general in the drive, taking place Tuesday through Saturday and operated through Her PLAN, an anti-abortion organization that works with the centers and health care providers. Through the organization’s website, people can donate items and supplies to various pregnancy centers, including six in Iowa. Centers include Crossroads of Crawford County, Her Health Women’s Center in Sioux City and InnerVisions HealthCare in West Des Moines.

“By donating critical baby supplies, we can each do our part to support women through motherhood, build up loving environments for mothers to raise their children in, and embolden a culture that promotes life,” Bird said in a news release.

The centers counsel against abortion and provide expecting mothers with supplies, information and education related to pregnancy and parenting. Abortion rights advocates are critical of the centers, which generally are not medically licensed clinics, and say they provide misleading information.

In a statement Tuesday, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa criticized the donation drive, which comes after Bird’s office paused payments for emergency contraception and abortions for victims of sexual assault.

“Iowans deserve better. Brenna Bird should be ashamed that her main focus is continuing to dismantle the high-quality, comprehensive sexual and reproductive health care that used to exist in Iowa,” Planned Parenthood spokesperson Mazie Stilwell said.

Treasurer highlights IAble savings plan

Iowa State Treasurer Roby Smith is encouraging eligible Iowans to take advantage of IAble, a savings plan for people with disabilities.

Money in the state-sponsored account is not figured into asset caps for federal benefits like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid. Up to $100,000 in an IAble account is not counted in Supplemental Security Income eligibility. Iowans making contributions to an IAble account also are eligible for a tax deduction.

Iowans can visit IAble.gov to find out if they or someone they know is eligible.

