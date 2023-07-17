Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s anti-human trafficking initiative was recognized as one of three finalists for an award from the National Association of Secretaries of State, his office announced Monday.

The program was a finalist for the Innovation, Dedication, Excellence & Achievement in Service Award, which recognizes “significant state contributions to the mission” of the national secretaries of state group.

Pate’s program, Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking, partners with businesses across the state to provide education about human trafficking and encourage employees and customers to help prevent and stop trafficking.

“It is an honor to be nationally recognized as a finalist for this award, but it is our real hope that more awareness helps eliminate this horrific crime,” Pate said in a press release. “Collaboration is key in combating trafficking, and I am pleased that more than 10 states have expressed an interest in replicating IBAT in their state.”

The initiative was launched in 2021 and includes nearly 700 businesses, Pate’s office said.

State Historical Society gives preservation awards

The State Historical Society of Iowa awarded 24 Iowa communities with a combined $600,000 in grants to promote historic preservation, the agency announced Monday.

The projects include preserving historic records like newspapers and repairing and preserving historic fire stations, schoolhouses and other buildings.

“Today’s grant recipients have a strong connection to the history of our state and we’re delighted to partner with them to preserve our past,” State Historical Society Administrator Susan Kloewer said in a press release. “Their passion and commitment to Iowa history will inspire the next generation of Iowans to make sure our state’s legacy lives on.”

The 26 projects funded by the grants include digitizing film reels and audio tapes in Amana; digitizing newspapers in Lansing, Tipton and Creston; and preserving historic buildings in Mount Vernon, Nevada and Cedar Rapids.

The money was awarded from the historical society’s Country School Grant program and Historical Resource Development Program.

A full list of awards can be found here.