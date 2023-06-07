Gov. Kim Reynolds has requested federal assistance towards demolition and reimbursement efforts for the Davenport apartment building collapse, with the support of Iowa's U.S. senators.

Reynolds sent a letter to Biden outlining the necessary support needed for Scott County amidst current recovery efforts following the May 28 partial collapse of The Davenport apartment building.

Reynolds reported the multiple resources aiding the victims of the collapse from funds distributed to former tenants including $6,000 dollars provided by the City of Davenport as well as efforts from the Salvation Army and American Red Cross.

Despite the local assistance, Reynolds sent a letter dated June 6, 2023, requesting Biden issue an Emergency Declaration for the State of Iowa to anticipate the ongoing recovery efforts.

Costs for the emergency protective measures estimated at $5-6 million, according to the letter, leading to per-capita amounts at the state and local levels close to or above federal disaster assistance guidelines.

Reynolds provided the data to present the severity of damages the county and state were facing.

The letter went on to explain how national resources had also rejected Iowa’s call for emergency resources.

The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management had priorly requested support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), but all were unable to assist without the issuance of a presidential declaration.

NIST, the institute that has been investigating the possible causes behind the June 2021 Surfside condo collapse since its collapse also rejected the call deeming they did not believe the collapse met "their requirements for engagement,” the letter said.

Iowa senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and the rest of the Iowa congressional delegation extended their support for Reynolds' letter in a press release.

“The governor has determined that the building collapse is of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and affected local government,” the lawmakers wrote.

The declaration would allow the USACE to assist in debris removal with concern over the disturbance of asbestos as well as technical assistance from NIST to coordinate the demolition for the safety of surrounding neighborhoods.

The governor is currently awaiting Biden’s response.

