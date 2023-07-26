Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said he’s sympathetic to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy this week floating an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over House Republicans’ investigations into the business dealings of his family members.

Grassley said an inquiry may give the House more power to find information they otherwise have not had access to in the wide-ranging investigations that have not turned up any evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

“I think that the key word is inquiry,” Grassley told reporters on Wednesday. “I think that there's a feeling that Congress is not getting enough information from the FBI and the Department of Justice. We have a constitutional responsibility of oversight. And the inquiry stage is just to put more resources behind all these questions that haven't been properly answered yet.”

McCarthy, a Republican from California, said on Fox News on Monday that Republican investigations into the finances of Biden and his family members are “rising to the level of impeachment inquiry.”

Grassley stopped short of fully supporting a House impeachment inquiry, and he said he does not know if the evidence available to House Republicans warrants it.

“I’m kind of cautious what I say about anybody’s impeachment,” he said. “But for sure you can say, this is just my reputation, I support fact-finding. So I guess I would applaud McCarthy or (Rep. James) Comer or (Rep. Jason) Smith on Ways and Means and (Rep. Jim) Jordan on Judiciary.”

Since taking control of the House of Representatives this year, Republicans have cast wide-ranging investigations centering on Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and business engagements in China and Ukraine.

None of those investigations have shown evidence of wrongdoing by the president.

McCarthy has acknowledged the investigations have found no smoking gun, and he told House Republicans on Wednesday the caucus does not have enough evidence to start an impeachment inquiry, according to Politico.

One item at play in the Republican investigations is an unverified FBI document that contains allegations of a bribery payment made to Biden that Grassley made public last week.

The largely discredited allegations were determined to be lacking evidence by Trump’s Department of Justice in 2020. FBI officials said last week the release of the document risked the safety of a confidential source.

The White House has continually dismissed Republican allegations that Biden has been involved in any corruption or wrongdoing.

“Instead of focusing on the real issues Americans want us to address like continuing to lower inflation or create jobs, this is what the (House GOP) wants to prioritize,” White House Spokesperson Ian Sams wrote on Twitter in response to McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry suggestion. “Their eagerness to go after (the president) regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless.”

