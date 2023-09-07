Iowa Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley told reporters Wednesday that “I have no question whatsoever” about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s health and ability to lead the caucus and broker passage of funding bills needed to avert a government shutdown.

McConnell, 81, has faced renewed questions about his health after freezing up twice during news conferences in the last two months since falling and suffering a concussion in March.

McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, was cleared to work by the Capitol’s attending physician, Dr. Brian Monahan. Monahan, in a letter released Tuesday by McConnell’s office, said there is no evidence the Senate GOP leader has a seizure disorder or experienced a stroke or a movement disorder such as Parkinson’s disease.

McConnell is the longest-serving party leader in Senate history. Questions about his health have sparked intense speculation about who may eventually replace him.

“If you could hear what I heard” from McConnell at Senate Republican leadership and caucus meetings, "you probably wouldn't even be asking your question,“ Grassley, 89, told Iowa reporters during a weekly conference call. “He’s a good leader, and I’m glad here’s there. And I’m glad he’s got good health.”

Lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill this week to try to avert a government shutdown as House Republicans consider whether to press forward with an impeachment inquiry into Democratic President Joe Biden.

The House Freedom Caucus released a list of demands it wants included in a short-term funding measure to keep the government funded until at least early December, giving Congress more time to reach agreement on spending bills. The list includes an impeachment inquiry into Biden.

House Republicans have launched investigations of the Biden administration, and have sharpened their focus on his son, Hunter Biden, and his overseas business dealings. The investigations have not yet produced evidence that President Biden took direct action on behalf of his son or business partners.

Grassley declined to comment on the demands made by the House Freedom caucus.

Time is running out for Congress to pass a short-term funding measure, along with emergency funding for Ukraine and federal disaster funds. The House is scheduled to meet for just 11 days before the federal government’s fiscal year ends this month.

“We’re going to have trouble in the Senate reaching an agreement,” Grassley said

“I don’t think there will be any dispute about” replenishing the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund with $12.5 billion as it responds to multiple natural disasters. “And I don’t think a clean resolution will have any trouble getting through the United States Senate, but there is some discussion about what the money for Ukraine ought to be — how much and how it’s going to be used,” Grassley said.

Regardless of what happens with a stopgap funding bill, Grassley said the Senate plans to debate their first government funding bills for fiscal year 2024 next week.

Grassley said he’s scheduled to meet this week with Michigan Democrat Debbie Stabenow and Arkansas Republican John Boozman to get an update on the new Farm Bill. Stabenow serves as chair of the Senate Committee of Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry. Boozman is its ranking member.

Grassley said he plans to ask whether a one-year extension is needed. The sprawling legislative package that’s reauthorized every five years supports several key farm and safety net programs, like crop insurance, as well as agriculture research, rural development, conservation and nutrition assistance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

