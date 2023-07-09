Iowa lawmakers will meet Tuesday in a special session to consider a bill to severely restrict abortions, making another attempt to enact a law that was blocked by courts in 2018 and remains blocked after an Iowa Supreme Court decision last month.

Iowa Republicans will consider a similar bill to the so-called fetal heartbeat bill that passed in 2018. The bill, which was introduced Friday, would ban abortions after cardiac activity is detected in a fetus, with some exceptions.

What is in the bill?

The bill was published Friday afternoon as companion bills in both chambers, Senate Study Bill 1223 and House Study Bill 255. It is another version of a so-called fetal heartbeat bill, and while it is not identical to the 2018 bill, it is similar in most ways.

The bill prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected and defines a fetal heartbeat as “cardiac activity, the steady and repetitive rhythmic contraction of the fetal heart within the gestational sac.”

The bill includes exceptions for pregnancies that are the result of rape in cases that are reported within 45 days of the incident and incest in cases that are reported within 140 days.

It also includes exceptions for miscarriages, a fetal abnormality that would result in the infant’s death and for when the mother’s life is threatened.

What do Republicans say about the bill?

With large majorities in both chambers, Republicans are likely to have the votes to pass the bill.

Rep. Megan Jones, R-Sioux Rapids, said lawmakers would give the bill “thoughtful discussion,” but she expected it to pass.

“A lot of us have already voted for that; we've already debated most of that,” she said. “... We probably know where everybody's at by this point, and I see it on the governor’s desk by the end of the day.”

Some of Iowa’s most staunch anti-abortion legislators said they would eventually prefer a “life at conception” ban that would ban nearly all abortions but said that a six-week ban was a good start and a way to test the standard at the Iowa Supreme Court level.

“We have to realize where Iowans are, and I can only go as far as my fellow legislators and Iowans want us to go,” said Rep. Jon Dunwell, R-Jasper, who co-sponsored a bill to ban abortions from conception this year. “And so I think this is a great start for us to say, ‘How many babies can we save as soon as possible?’”

Luana Stoltenberg, an anti-abortion activist and Republican representative from Davenport, said the move to a total ban should be done incrementally.

“I’m not sure we’re there yet, so we have to do it incrementally,” she said. “So if we can do heartbeat, that would be wonderful because it’s more babies saved.”

What, if anything, can Democrats do?

While they don’t have the votes to stop the bill, Democrats are planning to put up a fight on the debate floor, hoping to illustrate the harm they say an abortion ban would bring to Iowa women and reproductive health care.

Sen. Cindy Winckler, D-Davenport, said Democrats would try to represent the broad spectrum of Iowans who would be affected by a ban on abortion. She said limitations would impact more than just abortion access, affecting reproductive health care and exacerbating Iowa’s OB-GYN shortage.

“We want to assure that families, women have access to healthy babies as well, if that is their choice,” she said. “And for many people that is exactly what it is. They want healthy children, and they want access to health care.”

Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights said a strong majority of Iowans supported reproductive freedom, based on polling. She said House Democrats intend to “put people over politics and fight for the reproductive freedom of every Iowan.”

“Iowa Democrats believe that everyone deserves the right to make their own health care decisions, especially when it comes to reproductive care and abortion,” Konfrst said. “Politicians and judges have no place interfering in someone else’s decisions about when to start a family.”

How long will the session last?

Lawmakers will gavel in for the special session at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In the Senate, the Republican has planned this schedule: Legislators will vote to adopt the rules for the special session at 9:15 a.m. The Senate’s committee work on the bill will begin at 11 a.m., and will conclude no later than 2 p.m. Legislators will then have time to caucus (closed-door discussions held by each party), and floor debate will begin at 4 p.m. Finally, the Senate set a hard deadline to complete debate no later than 11 p.m. At that point, if legislators are still debating, debate will be stopped and legislators will immediately vote on the bill.

In the House, this is the schedule is: The House committee work will begin on the bill at 9:15 a.m., and the committee will recess for a public hearing on the bill at 9:30 a.m. The public hearing is scheduled to last 90 minutes. Each speaker will get 2 minutes, and they will be alternated between speakers supporting the bill and those against it.

Beyond that, the House had not as of Friday afternoon set rules for limiting debate, according to a House Republican spokeswoman. A spokesman for House Democrats said those rules could be determined during party caucuses on Tuesday, and he expects a similar deadline as the Senate’s.

Will legislators get paid?

Legislators will be paid $175 per day for the special session and receive daily expense reimbursements of $131.25 for Polk County legislators and $175 for legislators from all other counties.

This will be the 24th year with a special session of the Iowa Legislature, according to state records. But it will be just the 10th since 1970, when the Iowa Legislature went from meeting every other year to meeting annually.

Iowa legislators held a one-day special session in 2021 to finish the state’s decennial redrawing of legislative maps. Before that, the most recent special session of the Iowa Legislature was in 2006, when state lawmakers met to override a gubernatorial veto of eminent domain legislation.

What happens if they pass the bill?

The bill states the law takes effect upon enactment. Opponents will likely ask for a temporary injunction to allow time to prepare for an emergency hearing on a preliminary injunction that the state would likely appeal, said Sally Frank, an abortion law expert and law professor at Drake University.

“The idea that the Legislature will convene and pass a law effective upon the governor’s signature is moving at breakneck speed, and that will put women’s lives at risk,” ACLU of Iowa Policy Director Pete McRoberts said. “When this becomes law, nobody will know what to do. … The idea that within one day the legislature can show up and the governor sign this bill that night and everything changes from one minute to the next is virtually unheard of in Iowa, with something of such importance to hundreds of thousands of Iowa women and their families. … They deserve better from the governor and the Legislature and it’s beyond irresponsible.”

Iowa Planned Parenthood representatives this week said they plan to challenge in court any abortion restriction that comes out of the special legislative session — teeing up what’s sure to be another protracted legal battle that could take a year or more to resolve, according to Iowa legal experts.

Frank expects the abortion ban will again be blocked by a district court for creating an undue burden on someone’s access to abortion, inevitably landing back before the Iowa Supreme Court, this time to establish the newly defined level of legal scrutiny that should be applied to abortion regulations in Iowa.

Both the Iowa Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court last summer reversed the fundamental right to an abortion, with the U.S. Supreme Court throwing the issue back to states to decide.

Iowa Supreme Court Justice Edward Mansfield, writing for the court in its 2022 ruling, said while there was no fundamental right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution subject to strict scrutiny, for now, the undue burden test remained the governing standard.

Abortion opponents argue that the current “undue burden” test should no longer apply, and that a new “rational basis” test be used for evaluating abortion restrictions. That would effectively lower the legal bar for abortion restrictions, making it easier for them to survive court challenges.

Frank anticipated that process could take a year for a ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court. Other legal experts estimated it could take longer, potentially until summer 2025 for the court to rule.

The question becomes whether Iowa courts will put a stay on the law, or permit the law to go into effect pending a final ruling on the merits of the new law, according to legal experts.

The state will likely argue because the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling allows legislatures to set abortion standards; there shouldn’t be a stay of the law. Opponents will likely argue the law should be stayed because it places an undue burden on someone’s access to abortion and cause irreversible harm to pregnant individuals in the state, Frank and other legal experts said.

“I would anticipate that a district court judge would say since we don’t know what the standard is yet, we’ll keep the law as it is,” Fransk said, and maintain the status quo where abortion remains legal in Iowa until roughly 20 weeks of pregnancy, until the Iowa Supreme Court says otherwise.

Statehouse Republicans also have started the process of amending the Iowa Constitution to state that it does not guarantee the right to abortion services. Lawmakers have approved the proposed amendment once; they would need to pass it again by 2024 and then put it to a public vote.

How many abortions are there in Iowa?

In 2021, an estimated 10.2% of pregnancies in Iowa ended in abortion. That number does not take into account miscarriages.

There were 3,761 abortions in Iowa in 2021, the most recent year for which numbers were available from the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, compared to 36,786 total births.

That’s down about 7% compared to the 4,058 abortions performed in the state in 2020, marking the first time in three years that the annual number of abortions has decreased in the state.

The number of Iowa abortions increased from the previous years in both 2019 and 2020, according to state reports, but are less frequent than they were in the mid-2000s, when pregnancy terminations numbered more than 6,000 per year.

What do medical professionals have to say about further abortion restrictions?

Iowa physicians on Friday warned such restrictions will hinder their ability to provide medically necessary care, prevent disease, avert emergencies and respond to time-sensitive issues. They noted doctors in other states with strict abortion measures, fearing legal repercussions, are risking grave patient harm to comply with new abortion restrictions, including letting patients’ conditions deteriorate until they threaten the mother’s life.

“We're going to have to justify mothers dying because our governor and our representatives think that’s less important than an early pregnancy,” Dr. Emily Boevers, an OB-GYN in Waverly, said.

Dr. Francesca Turner, an OB-GYN in Des Moines, told reporters Friday she has “endless stories” from her 20 years of practice “where women need emergency surgery because of miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy or other circumstances.”

“Right now we can just focus on taking care of our patients. An abortion ban could result in a delay of care that would harm our patients,” Turner said.

They also called the use of the term “fetal heartbeat” misleading.

The law defines "fetal heartbeat" as "cardiac activity or the steady and repetitive rhythmic contraction of the fetal heart within the gestational sac,” which supporters claim indicates life.

Some major medical organizations, like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, however, note that what is detected at six weeks is not a heartbeat but instead electrical impulses, and that an actual heartbeat does not occur until roughly 17 to 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Turner said a doctor's ability to detect embryonic cardiac activity varies between pregnancies.

"It could be six to eight weeks. Sometimes you see it a little bit earlier, and sometimes you don't. … It's generally early in pregnancy," Turner said, which often is before an individual is aware they are pregnant.

Abortion rights advocates say such a prohibition would end 98% of the now-legal abortions in Iowa.

Turner also noted that an embryo does not become a fetus until later in pregnancy.

“Everyone has their own unique situation and story,” Dr. Jill Meadows, former medical director, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, said Friday. “One thing that the vast majority have in common is that they didn't anticipate being in this position at that time in their lives,” whether because reliable contraceptives failed or were ineffective, and may have masked pregnancy; or risky complication arose from a wanted pregnancy; or their financial situation or financial situation changed.

Meadows called the so-called fetal heartbeat ban “arbitrary and cruel.”

“There are just so many reasons why people would not know that they’re pregnant that early,” she said. “And it doesn’t make any medical sense. These government mandates, including so-called exceptions, don’t really work in real life, day-to-day situations where we’re having to make quick decisions in real time. … Women's health, life, and safety should always be the priority in any situation."

