Iowa will receive more than $1 million from a nationwide settlement with the maker of the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone, according to Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird.

Iowa joined 40 other states and the District of Columbia in the Wisconsin-led lawsuit against Indivior Inc. The states negotiated a $102.5 million nationwide settlement with the company, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The lawsuit claims the company engaged in anti-competitive practices by making modest changes to Suboxone to extend patent protection and keep generic versions of the drug off the market. Suboxone is a branded version of buprenorphine and naloxone and is prescribed to help individuals recover from opioid addiction.

The lawsuit claims Indivior monopolized the market and burdened consumers with inflated prices for the medication, due to the lack of competition. The states' complaint also alleges Indivior used false advertising and price adjustments to preserve its drug monopoly in violation of state and federal antitrust laws.

“Iowans deserve freedom and choice in the marketplace,” Bird said in a statement. “This settlement makes clear that any single company who attempts to illegally control the drug market, or any market, will be held accountable.”

Under the terms of the deal, Indivior is to notify the states when it makes product modification or changes in corporate control, which the Attorney General’s Office said will help ensure Indivior stops from engaging in future illegal conduct.

Photos: Advocates boost opioid rescue drug access to save lives