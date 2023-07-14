DES MOINES — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday signed into law a near-total ban on abortions in Iowa, passed three days ago by a special session of the Iowa Legislature.

On the same day, a Polk County District Court Judge listened to a request from Iowa abortion providers and the ACLU of Iowa to halt enforcement of the new restrictions until its constitutionality can be considered by the courts.

The law takes immediate effect, unless the court grants the temporary injunction that would prevent enforcement of the law.

Reynolds signed the bill into law Friday afternoon at the Christian conservative The Family Leader’s annual conference, featuring remarks from six Republican presidential candidates.

The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature passed House File 732 mostly along party lines, with Democrats opposed, during a one-day special session Tuesday called by Reynolds.

HF 732 prohibits abortions once a “fetal heartbeat” — defined as “cardiac activity, the steady and repetitive rhythmic contraction of the fetal heart within the gestational sac” — is detected. Doctors would be required to first perform an abdominal ultrasound to detect embryonic or fetal cardiac activity.

Iowa OB-GYNs said a doctor's ability to detect embryonic cardiac activity varies between pregnancies, but can occur as early as six to eight weeks of pregnancy — before many women know they are pregnant.

The bill includes exceptions for pregnancies that are the result of rape in cases reported within 45 days, and incest in cases reported within 140 days. It also includes exceptions for miscarriages, a fetal abnormality that would result in the infant’s death, and for when the mother’s life is threatened.

Supporters say the presence of a heartbeat indicates life that merits equal protection under the law. Advocates for abortion rights say the new law would end 98 percent of abortions that are currently legal in Iowa.

Physicians and opponents argue the use of the term “fetal heartbeat” is misleading. Some major medical organizations, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, note that what is detected at about six weeks is electrical impulses. An actual heartbeat does not occur until roughly 17 to 20 weeks of pregnancy, they say.

Physicians who perform an abortion in violation of the proposed law would face disciplinary action from the Iowa Board of Medicine, including the possibility of losing their license. The bill does not carry a criminal penalty for physicians.

A woman who receives an abortion would not face civil or criminal liability.

The bill states the law takes effect upon enactment, and directs the Board of Medicine to adopt rules to administer the bill. But with no rules, Iowa doctors have expressed concerns over the lack of clarity about when patients qualify for exceptions and whether doctors could face penalties or discipline for performing abortions.

While the ban contains some exceptions, opponents argue they are too narrow and unworkable. Iowa physicians warned the restrictions do not account for complications that occur during pregnancy, and will hinder their ability to provide medically necessary care and respond to time-sensitive issues.

Iowa OB-GYN Dr. Francesca Turner told CNN that exceptions for when the life of the pregnant woman is endangered impedes medical treatment and puts women's lives at risk.

Maggie DeWitte, executive director of the anti-abortion group Pulse Life Advocates, said Thursday during the recording of “Iowa Press” at Iowa PBS studios in Johnston she trusts physicians to know when a situation is life-threatening and when they will need to “intervene on behalf of their patients.”

This story may be updated.

