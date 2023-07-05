DES MOINES — State lawmakers will address abortion policy in a special session of the Iowa Legislature, called for Wednesday by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

The special session will be conducted Tuesday, July 11, at the Iowa Capitol.

The session’s purpose will be conducted “with the sole purpose of enacting legislation that addresses abortion and protects unborn lives,” the governor’s news release said.

Reynolds, a Republican, along with Republican leaders who have agenda-setting majorities in the Iowa Legislature, will use the special session to craft new state policy that likely will further restrict abortions in Iowa.

Currently, abortion in Iowa is legal until the 20th week of pregnancy.

Statehouse Republicans previously attempted to create a new state law that would ban abortions after a fetus’ heartbeat can be detected. That law was struck down by the courts immediately after its passage in 2018, and Reynolds’ attempted appeal of that decision failed this past month with a split ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court.

That split ruling left the current, 20-week law in place in Iowa Statehouse Republicans likely will attempt to craft new legislation that bans abortions sooner.

“Iowans have elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of the unborn and, in doing so, they have voted strongly in support of pro-life principles and against the arbitrary destruction of innocent, defenseless lives,” Reynolds said in the news release, also asserting that the Iowa Supreme Court’s split ruling “disregards the will of Iowa voters and lawmakers.”

Although they do not hold enough seats to stop any legislative action, statehouse Democrats have said consistently that they will oppose any attempts to further restrict abortion access in Iowa.

“We knew this would happen. Republican extremists, led by Gov. Kim Reynolds, are rushing to take away Iowans’ established rights and personal freedoms. And they hope they can do it fast enough that Iowans won’t even notice,” Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, leader of the minority-party Senate Democrats from Dubuque, said in a statement. “Now is the time for Iowans to fight back against an extreme abortion ban that will cost women their lives as well as their freedom. Iowans see how abortion bans have caused heartbreak, complications, and death in other states. We won’t stand for it here.”

According to a 2023 Iowa Poll, more than three out of every five Iowans say abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

The Supreme Court fight over an abortion pill: What's next? A closer look What could happen next? How did the case get to the Supreme Court? Intro How did the case get started? What is mifepristone?