DES MOINES — Iowa Republican lawmakers have published the abortion bill they intend to consider at a special session on Tuesday.

The bill would ban abortion once cardiac activity is detected in an fetus, another attempt to enact a law that was blocked by courts in 2018 and remained blocked after an Iowa Supreme Court decision last month.

Lawmakers will gather for a special session Tuesday to consider the bill, which is similar in most ways to the so-called fetal heartbeat bill passed in 2018.

The bill was published Friday afternoon as companion bills, Senate Study Bill 1223 and House Study Bill 255.

The bill prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, and defines a fetal heartbeat as “cardiac activity, the steady and repetitive rhythmic contraction of the fetal heart within the gestational sac.”

Opponents of the legislation say that happens around the sixth week of pregnancy, usually before a person knows about the pregnancy.

The bill includes exceptions for pregnancies that are the result of rape in cases that are reported within 45 days of the incident and incest in cases that are reported within 140 days.

It also includes exceptions for miscarriages, a fetal abnormality that would result in the infant’s death and for when the mother’s life is threatened.

Will the bill pass?

With large majorities in both chambers, Republicans are likely to have the votes to pass the bill.

Rep. Megan Jones, a Republican from Sioux Rapids, said lawmakers will give the bill “thoughtful discussion,” but she expects it to pass.

“A lot of us have already voted for that, we've already debated most of that,” she said. “...We probably know where everybody's at by this point, and I see it on the governor’s desk by the end of the day (Tuesday).”

Some of Iowa’s most stringent anti-abortion legislators said they would eventually prefer a “life at conception” ban that would ban nearly all abortions, but said that a six-week ban was a good start, and a way to test the standard at the Supreme Court level.

“We have to realize where Iowans are, and I can only go as far as my fellow legislators and Iowans want us to go,” said Rep. Jon Dunwell, a Republican from Jasper who co-sponsored a bill this year to ban abortions from conception. “And so I think this is a great start for us to say, ‘How many babies can we save as soon as possible?’”

Luana Stoltenberg, an anti-abortion activist and Republican representative from Davenport, said the move to a total ban should be done incrementally.

“I’m not sure we’re there yet, so we have to do it incrementally,” she said. “So if we can do heartbeat, that would be wonderful, because it’s more babies saved.”

What, if anything, Democrats can do

While they don’t have the votes to stop the bill, Democrats are planning to put up a fight on the debate floor, hoping to illustrate the harm they say an abortion ban would bring to Iowa women and reproductive health care.

Sen. Cindy Winckler, a Democrat from Davenport, said Democrats will try to represent the broad spectrum of Iowans who will be affected by a ban on abortion. She said limitations will impact more than just abortion access, affecting reproductive health care and exacerbating Iowa’s OB-GYN shortage.

“We want to assure that families, women have access to healthy babies as well, if that is their choice,” she said. “And for many people that is exactly what it is. They want healthy children, and they want access to health care.”

What happens after they pass another abortion ban?

Iowa Planned Parenthood representatives this week said they plan to challenge in court any abortion restriction that comes out of next week’s special legislative session — teeing up what’s sure to be another protracted legal battle that could take a year or more to resolve, according to Iowa legal experts.

Sally Frank, an abortion law expert and law professor at Drake University, expects the abortion ban will again be blocked by a district court for creating an undue burden on someone’s access to abortion, inevitably landing back before the Iowa Supreme Court, this time to establish the newly defined level of legal scrutiny that should be applied to abortion regulations in Iowa.

Both the Iowa Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court last summer reversed the fundamental right to an abortion, with the U.S. Supreme Court throwing the issue back to states to decide.

Abortion opponents argue that the current “undue burden” test should no longer apply, and that a new “rational basis” test should now apply. That would effectively lower the legal bar for abortion restrictions, making it easier for them to survive court challenges.

Frank anticipated that process could take a year for a ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court. Other legal experts estimated it could take longer, potentially until summer 2025 for the court to rule.

Statehouse Republicans also have started the process of amending the Iowa Constitution to state that it does not guarantee the right to abortion services. Lawmakers have approved the proposed amendment once; they would need to pass it again by 2024 and then put it to a public vote.

Photos: Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers the condition of the state address