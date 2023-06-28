DES MOINES — Iowa will receive $35 million in federal infrastructure money for bridge and road improvements across the state, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
The funding will be split between three projects:
$24.8 million to replace nine bridges across the state $10 million to rebuild Main Street in Cedar Falls between University Avenue and 6th Street $300,000 to evaluate approaches to improving infrastructure connecting downtown Clear Lake to Interstate 35.
The money is part of the federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program, which was expanded under the bipartisan federal infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed last year. Nationally, the department awarded $2.2 billion in RAISE grants.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
Evan Vucci, Associated Press
“This round of RAISE grants is helping create a new generation of good-paying jobs in rural and urban communities alike, with projects whose benefits will include improving safety, fighting climate change, advancing equity, strengthening our supply chain and more,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a statement.
The bridge replacements will be in Clay, Crawford, Henry, Lee, Lucas, Mitchell, Page, Pottawattamie and Wright counties.
According to a description of the projects from the U.S. DOT, the improvements will improve freight mobility in the counties that connect farms to the supply chain and create options for non-motorized travel.
In Cedar Falls, the grant will go toward a project to rebuild a stretch of Main Street in Cedar Falls, converting the street from a four-lane road to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane.
The street will also include bike lanes and ADA-accessible sidewalks and trails. Certain intersections will be converted to roundabouts.
The $10 million in funds adds to the $5.55 million in pandemic relief funds and Surface Transportation Block Grants the city will dedicate to the project. The whole project is expected to cost $30 million and complete in summer 2025.
Cedar Fall City Administrator Ron Gaines called securing the grant a “tremendous achievement.”
“The entire process is very competitive and there are a lot of deserving projects across the country so to be a recipient is a huge accomplishment,” he said in a statement. “It is truly a testament to the work of our City staff and their dedication to improving our community. We also appreciate the support of Iowa Senators (Chuck) Grassley and (Joni) Ernst as well as Representative (Ashley) Hinson which helped make this possible.”
In Clear Lake, $300,000 was awarded to a planning project to solicit community feedback and conduct a study to evaluate the 4th Avenue South corridor, which connects the lake to Interstate 35.
The evaluation will examine ways to modernize the infrastructure, including developing trails, bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, and adding electric vehicle charging stations, according to the DOT.
Over $200 billion from the infrastructure law has been spent. Here's what's left.
In November 2021, President Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The IIJA's aim is simple, but sweeping: to use
nearly $1 trillion to update the country's roads, bridges, railways, and broadband internet. These improvements are sorely needed. In 2021, the U.S. experienced a water main break every two minutes and nearly half of all public roads in the country were in "poor or mediocre condition," according to the American Society of Civil Engineers.
In the nearly two years since the act went into law,
more than 32,000 projects have been funded nationwide through the IIJA. Notable highlights include upgrades to San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge; funding the construction of the Hudson Tunnel, which connects New Jersey to New York City; and funding for the deployment of high-speed internet to remote tribal communities. Projects both large and small have benefitted every U.S. state. The General used federal funding data from the White House on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and data on announced and awarded funding projects to rank states by the percentage of their initial funding amounts still available as of April 20, 2023. Per the White House report, $428 billion was directly allocated to states based on a variety of factors including a general formula for road miles and bridges in "poor" condition.
Announced funding, which is captured from agency press releases, is preliminary and nonbinding and therefore may be contingent on grantees meeting certain requirements. Awarded funding, on the other hand, has been downloaded from
USAspending.gov and represents actual obligations, which are defined as legally binding agreements that will result in outlays, either immediately or in the future.
Unlike announced funding, which provides the maximum amount a grantee may receive (subject to meeting certain requirements as noted above), awarded funding represents the sum of all obligations under that award as of the data date of the USAspending report, which is current as of March 31, 2023, and does not necessarily represent the final award amount.
However, states running low on funds need not panic.
Additional funding is available for states or localities on an application basis; Montana has spent or allocated more than its original disbursement amount, for example.
Read on to find out how much your state has spent on infrastructure over the past two years, and what industries have been or will be improved the most.
Canva
#51. Montana
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 0%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $3.9 billion ($4,105 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.6 billion
--- Transportation: $1.4 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $3.0 billion
--- Broadband: $148.6 million
--- Other: $761.1 thousand
Canva
#50. Wyoming
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 5.2%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $2.6 billion ($4,215 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.5 billion
--- Transportation: $848.8 million
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.6 billion
--- Broadband: $18.0 million
--- Other: $308.5 thousand
Canva
#49. New Mexico
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 19.7%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $3.7 billion ($1,416 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.0 billion
--- Transportation: $1.3 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.3 billion
--- Broadband: $421.8 million
--- Other: $25.0 thousand
Canva
#48. Alaska
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 20.0%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $4.9 billion ($5,377 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.9 billion
--- Transportation: $2.5 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $970.3 million
--- Broadband: $407.5 million
--- Other: $59.6 million
Canva
#47. North Dakota
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 26.0%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $2.6 billion ($2,507 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.0 billion
--- Transportation: $883.6 million
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.1 billion
--- Broadband: $14.2 million
--- Other: $592.3 thousand
Canva
#46. Kentucky
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 37.3%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $6.5 billion ($901 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.1 billion
--- Transportation: $2.6 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.4 billion
--- Broadband: $64.0 million
--- Other: $3.5 million
Canva
#45. Louisiana
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 37.5%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $7.3 billion ($988 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.5 billion
--- Transportation: $3.4 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.1 billion
--- Broadband: $2.9 million
--- Other: $6.9 million
Canva
#44. Colorado
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 41.1%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $6.1 billion ($612 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.6 billion
--- Transportation: $2.2 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.2 billion
--- Broadband: $109.8 million
--- Other: $1.5 million
Canva
#43. Arkansas
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 41.4%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $5.0 billion ($955 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.9 billion
--- Transportation: $2.3 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $560.7 million
--- Broadband: $39.6 million
--- Other: $2.4 million
Canva
#42. Utah
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 43.7%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $4.0 billion ($659 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.2 billion
--- Transportation: $1.3 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $904.5 million
--- Broadband: $21.5 million
--- Other: $838.5 thousand
Canva
#41. Mississippi
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 44.5%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $4.5 billion ($843 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.5 billion
--- Transportation: $1.7 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $751.4 million
--- Broadband: $46.3 million
--- Other: $6.0 million
Canva
#40. Ohio
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 44.8%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $12.8 billion ($602 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $7.1 billion
--- Transportation: $5.9 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.2 billion
--- Broadband: $6.5 million
--- Other: $4.6 million
Canva
#39. Arizona
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 45.0%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $7.3 billion ($546 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.0 billion
--- Transportation: $2.6 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.3 billion
--- Broadband: $177.7 million
--- Other: $1.7 million
Canva
#38. Oklahoma
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 45.5%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $5.8 billion ($782 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.1 billion
--- Transportation: $2.3 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $530.7 million
--- Broadband: $322.7 million
--- Other: $1.0 million
Canva
#37. Michigan
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 47.5%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $10.8 billion ($564 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $5.7 billion
--- Transportation: $4.7 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $896.6 million
--- Broadband: $106.1 million
--- Other: $6.5 million
Canva
#36. South Dakota
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 49.0%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $2.8 billion ($1,595 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.5 billion
--- Transportation: $979.5 million
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $380.7 million
--- Broadband: $90.7 million
--- Other: $537.1 thousand
Canva
#35. Illinois
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 49.3%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $17.8 billion ($718 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $9.0 billion
--- Transportation: $6.5 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $2.4 billion
--- Broadband: $121.5 million
--- Other: $7.8 million
Canva
#34. Washington
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 49.4%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $8.6 billion ($558 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.3 billion
--- Transportation: $3.1 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.1 billion
--- Broadband: $106.0 million
--- Other: $51.9 million
Canva
#33. Maine
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 49.7%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $2.4 billion ($858 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.2 billion
--- Transportation: $874.2 million
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $280.1 million
--- Broadband: $6.5 million
--- Other: $28.2 million
Canva
#32. Tennessee
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 50.0%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $8.0 billion ($564 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.0 billion
--- Transportation: $2.9 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.0 billion
--- Broadband: $6.0 million
--- Other: $3.3 million
Canva
#31. Pennsylvania
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 50.2%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $17.8 billion ($683 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $8.9 billion
--- Transportation: $6.5 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $2.4 billion
--- Broadband: $6.6 million
--- Other: $3.4 million
Canva
#30. Iowa
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 51.0%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $5.1 billion ($778 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.5 billion
--- Transportation: $2.1 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $381.2 million
--- Broadband: $13.5 million
--- Other: $5.5 million
Canva
#29. West Virginia
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 51.4%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $4.4 billion ($1,204 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.1 billion
--- Transportation: $1.6 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $539.8 million
--- Broadband: $5.7 million
--- Other: $882.8 thousand
Canva
#28. Florida
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 51.9%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $19.1 billion ($413 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $9.2 billion
--- Transportation: $6.7 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $2.4 billion
--- Broadband: $7.4 million
--- Other: $5.8 million
Canva
#27. Nevada
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 52.3%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $4.0 billion ($607 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.9 billion
--- Transportation: $1.5 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $416.2 million
--- Broadband: $37.1 million
--- Other: $1.3 million
Canva
#26. Oregon
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 52.4%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $5.4 billion ($602 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.6 billion
--- Transportation: $1.9 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $505.4 million
--- Broadband: $88.8 million
--- Other: $38.5 million
Canva
#25. Nebraska
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 52.5%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $3.0 billion ($734 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.4 billion
--- Transportation: $1.0 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $358.7 million
--- Broadband: $45.8 million
--- Other: $898.4 thousand
Canva
#24. North Carolina
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 52.7%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $10.4 billion ($460 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.9 billion
--- Transportation: $3.9 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.0 billion
--- Broadband: $23.9 million
--- Other: $13.6 million
Canva
#23. Virginia
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 53.1%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $10.1 billion ($546 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.7 billion
--- Transportation: $3.8 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $917.1 million
--- Broadband: $6.7 million
--- Other: $5.6 million
Canva
#22. Rhode Island
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 54.1%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $2.6 billion ($1,079 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.2 billion
--- Transportation: $926.5 million
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $247.6 million
--- Broadband: $5.5 million
--- Other: $672.4 thousand
Canva
#21. Missouri
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 54.8%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $9.0 billion ($659 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.1 billion
--- Transportation: $3.1 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $848.1 million
--- Broadband: $103.3 million
--- Other: $4.0 million
Canva
#20. Alabama
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 54.8%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $7.0 billion ($620 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.1 billion
--- Transportation: $2.6 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $504.2 million
--- Broadband: $55.5 million
--- Other: $4.9 million
Canva
#19. California
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 55.2%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $44.6 billion ($511 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $20.0 billion
--- Transportation: $15.1 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $4.6 billion
--- Broadband: $176.5 million
--- Other: $36.1 million
Canva
#18. Hawaii
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 55.3%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $2.6 billion ($814 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.2 billion
--- Transportation: $935.2 million
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $214.1 million
--- Broadband: $22.9 million
--- Other: $167.0 thousand
Canva
#17. Idaho
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 55.9%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $3.0 billion ($688 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.3 billion
--- Transportation: $1.0 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $290.3 million
--- Broadband: $31.6 million
--- Other: $8.7 million
Canva
#16. Connecticut
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 56.2%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $6.0 billion ($730 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.6 billion
--- Transportation: $2.2 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $377.3 million
--- Broadband: $5.7 million
--- Other: $17.0 million
Canva
#15. Kansas
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 56.3%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $3.8 billion ($571 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.7 billion
--- Transportation: $1.3 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $361.0 million
--- Broadband: $15.5 million
--- Other: $235.6 thousand
Canva
#14. Vermont
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 56.3%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $2.2 billion ($1,502 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $972.0 million
--- Transportation: $714.2 million
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $251.7 million
--- Broadband: $5.5 million
--- Other: $580.5 thousand
Canva
#13. Minnesota
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 56.5%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $6.8 billion ($518 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.0 billion
--- Transportation: $2.4 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $437.5 million
--- Broadband: $97.1 million
--- Other: $2.1 million
Canva
#12. Massachusetts
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 56.7%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $9.3 billion ($579 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $4.0 billion
--- Transportation: $3.3 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $680.4 million
--- Broadband: $15.1 million
--- Other: $8.5 million
Canva
#11. Georgia
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 57.1%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $12.4 billion ($487 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $5.3 billion
--- Transportation: $4.4 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $882.7 million
--- Broadband: $42.9 million
--- Other: $4.6 million
Canva
#10. Wisconsin
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 57.3%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $7.3 billion ($527 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.1 billion
--- Transportation: $2.5 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $575.5 million
--- Broadband: $39.7 million
--- Other: $2.2 million
Canva
#9. Texas
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 57.5%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $35.4 billion ($501 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $15.0 billion
--- Transportation: $12.6 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $2.4 billion
--- Broadband: $15.5 million
--- Other: $9.8 million
Canva
#8. South Carolina
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 58.2%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $6.1 billion ($484 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $2.6 billion
--- Transportation: $2.2 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $337.4 million
--- Broadband: $6.0 million
--- Other: $3.3 million
Canva
#7. New Hampshire
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 58.3%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $2.0 billion ($613 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $855.2 million
--- Transportation: $619.3 million
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $226.0 million
--- Broadband: $5.5 million
--- Other: $4.3 million
Canva
#6. New Jersey
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 58.6%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $13.5 billion ($604 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $5.6 billion
--- Transportation: $4.4 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.2 billion
--- Broadband: $6.1 million
--- Other: $3.9 million
Canva
#5. Indiana
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 59.3%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $8.8 billion ($527 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.6 billion
--- Transportation: $3.0 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $593.5 million
--- Broadband: $5.8 million
--- Other: $1.5 million
Canva
#4. New York
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 59.5%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $26.9 billion ($555 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $10.9 billion
--- Transportation: $9.0 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $1.9 billion
--- Broadband: $16.9 million
--- Other: $6.4 million
Canva
#3. Washington D.C.
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 59.7%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $3.0 billion ($1,804 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $1.2 billion
--- Transportation: $924.8 million
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $280.3 million
--- Broadband: $5.5 million
--- Other: $1.3 million
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#2. Maryland
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 59.9%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $7.4 billion ($481 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $3.0 billion
--- Transportation: $2.4 billion
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $539.8 million
--- Broadband: $6.0 million
--- Other: $1.7 million
Canva
#1. Delaware
- Percentage of allotment remaining: 63.6%
- Total funding from the IIJA: $2.4 billion ($850 per capita)
- Funding for projects as of April 20, 2023: $866.1 million
--- Transportation: $650.9 million
--- Climate, Energy, and the Environment: $209.4 million
--- Broadband: $5.5 million
--- Other: $355.4 thousand
Data reporting by Sam Larson. Story editing by Brian Budzynski. Copy editing by Tim Bruns. Photo selection by Abigail Renaud.
This story originally appeared on The General and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
Canva
