TAMA — Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson said it's her intent to avoid a government shutdown, as a bloc of House conservatives this week announced they won’t support a funding bill without conditions.

Hinson fielded questions from a small group of fewer than 20 Iowans on topics ranging from federal spending to energy and immigration policy to climate change and carbon capture pipelines during a town hall Tuesday in Tama.

The Marion Republican began the hourlong public event touting her work and priorities in Congress. That includes her efforts to try to make federal tax cuts enacted in 2017 permanent for individuals and small businesses; expand the federal child tax credit and making it eligible for expecting parents to apply; increase domestic energy production and support the year-round sale of higher ethanol blends; and legislation that would force federal agencies to cut two regulations for every new one proposed.

Hinson blamed spending bills passed by congressional Democrats and signed into law by President Joe Biden for driving inflation and higher energy prices.

Democrats have worked in recent months to give Americans a positive vision of Biden's economic agenda, highlighting growing jobs numbers and record investments in infrastructure.

But Hinson and other Iowa Republicans have been critical of Biden’s handling of the economy, blaming him for high inflation and high interest rates. The U.S. inflation rate was 3% in June, down from a high of 9% in June 2022. The U.S. unemployment rate dipped slightly to 3.5% in July and the country added 187,000 jobs, fueling hopes the United States will avoid a recession while fanning fears it will be stuck with too much debt and too-high inflation.

Hinson, who serves on the House Appropriations Committee, said congressional leaders continue to discuss how to avoid a government shutdown when the new federal fiscal year begins Oct. 1. Hinson said a short-term spending measure — known as a continuing resolution — will be necessary to keep the government funded until at least early December, giving Congress more time to reach agreement on a spending bill.

The House Freedom Caucus, the furthest right caucus among House Republicans, announced Monday its members will not support a stopgap funding bill to keep the government running past the end of next month unless several of its priorities on immigration and other issues are attached.

Some of the group’s members have embraced the idea of a government work stoppage to force steeper nondefense spending cuts, though many Republicans disagree with that approach for fear of taking the blame from voters.

“I don’t think shutting the government down completely is good for anyone right now,” Hinson said to a question. “And I don’t support advocating for that. … I’ve worked hard to craft bills that I think do a good job of reflecting our priorities in our district, while still cutting wasteful spending.”

Hinson asserted she and other GOP members of the House budget writing committee have “gone through with a fine tooth comb” to reduce government spending “in a very measured way.”

"I want to make sure we do everything we can to fund the government in a responsible way, (and) get the best deal we can for taxpayers,“ Hinson said. ”But, then focus on making sure we change the occupant in the White House and win back the Senate, because that’s the only way we can make real, transformative change to the federal budgeting process, which I agree has been broken for decades.“

Hinson was also asked her views on climate change as Iowan’s brace for dangerously hot conditions this week. July was the world's hottest month ever recorded, and wildfires in Canada have blanketed much of the state in smoke.

"As far as climate is concerned, I think our best approach here in Iowa are things like our conservation practices that help contain carbon in the earth as much as possible,“ she said. ”I think good land management and good water management is absolutely critical to that.“

Hinson noted her co-sponsorship of bills to improve farmers’ access to costly precision agriculture technologies — which can increase crop yield, improve distribution, lower emissions and prevent soil degradation — and provide resources and conservation tools to farmers to reduce flood risk and improve water and soil quality in northeast Iowa.

Iowa Democrats note Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act supports climate-smart agriculture practices that help Iowa farmers lead on climate solutions and reward their stewardship. The law also incentivizes the use of carbon dioxide capture and storage.

The Iowa Utilities Board met Tuesday in Fort Dodge for a hearing on a proposal by Summit Carbon Solutions to build a 2,000-mile pipeline, with nearly 700 miles of it in Iowa, to transport CO2 from ethanol plants to underground sequestration sites in North Dakota. Summit is one of three companies proposing CO2 pipelines through Iowa.

Landowners and several Republican state lawmakers have expressed concerns about safety and allowing Summit to use eminent domain to force easements.

“The most important thing when I look at carbon capture is: How do we innovate to make sure our industry can stay alive long term?” Hinson said in response to a question. “ … In D.C., I want to make sure that we’re supporting tax credits that do help with innovation.”

More than half of Iowa's corn is used to produce ethanol each year.

Hinson said Iowa must strike a balance of protecting landowners’ property rights and the future of the ag economy, and is “always leery” of the use of eminent domain.

“We do need to have robust laws in place to protect property owners and landowners,” she said. “ … What I don’t want to see happen is a complete end to liquid fuels in this country. It would be devastating to our state and our economy.”

Hinson said it was her 29th town hall since being elected to Congress in 2020, and her ninth in-person town hall this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

