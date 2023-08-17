Iowa’s labor workforce participation rate reached its pre-pandemic level in July while unemployment remained steady, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

The state’s labor participation rate was 68.8% in July, up from 68.7% in June and matching March 2020 levels. Unemployment remained the same between June and July at 2.7%.

The U.S. unemployment rate, meanwhile, eased slightly in July to 3.5%, down from 3.6% the previous month.

The total number of Iowans in the workforce was close to 1.7 million in July, adding about 1,300 workers from June, according to state data.

But state data does show some early signs of hiring slowing down, Iowa Workforce Development Executive Director Beth Townsend said in a statement. There are about 65,000 jobs open in the state, she said.

“Iowa’s labor force participation increased for the fifth straight month, although we do see signs that some businesses are being cautious with hiring amid prolonged national economic uncertainty,” Townsend said.

State to auction Michael Jordan rookie card

A collectible sports card featuring professional basketball great Michael Jordan in his rookie season will be auctioned by the state after it was not claimed through a state program that seeks to return unclaimed property to its owner.

The Iowa State Treasurer’s office auctions items from safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned by their owners. The items are not auctioned off until after the state makes multiple attempts to contact its owner, the office said. Some boxes currently being auctioned off have been held by the state for 10 to 15 years, the treasurer’s office said.

One item coming up for auction is the Michael Jordan rookie card, the treasurer’s office announced. The state had the card evaluated by Professional Sports Authenticator, which rated the card in near mint condition. Recent purchases of a Jordan rookie card in that condition have gone for roughly $4,400 to $5,800, according to the Professional Sports Authenticator website.

The safe deposit box that includes the Jordan rookie card will be auctioned off from Sept. 5 to Sept. 20. The auction can be found online at iowaunclaimedproperty.org.

